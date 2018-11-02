West Plains - Ozarks Regional Stockyard for 10/31/18
Receipts: 1,136 Last Week: 1,296 Last Year: 914
Compared to last week, slaughter cows and bulls traded 3.00-4.00 lower. Demand was moderate on a heavy supply. The supply consisted of 41 percent slaughter cows, 25 percent bred cows, 13 percent cow/calf pairs, 6 percent slaughter bulls, 9 percent stocker/feeder cows and 10 percent calves.
Slaughter Cows:
Ave Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing
Breaking 70-80 44.00-50.00 50.00-57.00 40.00-43.50
Boning 80-85 42.50-49.00 50.00-56.00 37.50-43.00
Lean 85-90 40.00-45.00 44.00-49.00 30.00-40.00
Slaughter bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1085-2385 lbs average dressing 69.00-76.50 per cwt, high dressing 76.00-81.00, low dressing 60.00-68.00.
Bred Cows: Medium and Large 1-2 2-8 yr old 996-1605 lb cows in the 2nd-3rd stage 900.00-1200.00 per head, 1st stage 850.00-950.00 per head; Short-solid to broken mouth 885-1535 lb cows in the 2nd-3rd stage 750.00-1100.00 per head. Medium and Large 2 2-8 yr old 930-1370 lb cows in the 2nd-3rd stage 700.00-900.00 per head, 1st stage 600.00-775.00 per head; Short-solid to broken mouth 1050-1458 lb cowsin the 2nd-3rd stage 450.00-775.00 per head. Medium 1-2 2-8 yr old 838-1425 lb cows in the 2nd-3rd stage 775.00-1100.00 per head.
Stocker and Feeder Cows: Medium and Large 1-2 Open or unchecked cows and heiferettes, 2-4 yr old 730-1260 lb heifers 85.00-120.00 per cwt; 4-8 yr old 880-1210 lb cows 50.00-77.50 per cwt.
Cow/calf pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 5-8 yr old 1360-1615 lb cows with 100-300 lb calves 1050.00-1200.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 5-8 yr old 1227-1455 lb cows with 100-150 lb calves 875.00-925.00 per pair. Medium 1-2 2-8 yr old 1015-1330 lb cows with 100-200 lb calves 975.00-1150.00 per pair. Medium 2 5-8 yr old 1020-1085 lb cows with 100-150 lb calves 650.00-725.00 per pair.
Source: Missouri Dept of Ag-USDA Market News Service, Dan Hill, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618, 24 Hour Market line number 1-573-522-9244, www.ams.usda/gov/mnreports/
