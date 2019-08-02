ARRESTS
Jenny Ann Pettitt, 51, Willow Springs, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Friday on County Road 5600 on charges of probation violation on convictions of possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, charges of possession of a controlled substance and a Douglas County charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She is being held without bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Elizabeth Mae Ambrose, 55, Koshkonong, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She is being held without bail. Deputy Jennifer Harper.
Brian Scott Hoover, 45, Rhonda Drive, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 17 on a Texas County charge of failure to appear on a non-moving traffic violation. He was released with $20 bail. Deputy Paul Bradshaw.
John Jason Janes, 43, Couch, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s department on an Oregon County charge of first-degree assault and a 2015 Carter County charge of second-degree assault. He was released with $15,000 bail on the Oregon County charge and on his own recognizance on the Carter County charge.
Brandi Nichole Matty, 34, Mtn. Grove, was arrested at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a Wright County charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was held without bail and released to Wright County authorities. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Antonio Isiah Thomas, 29, Willow Springs, was arrested at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday at Walmart on Willow Springs city charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license and driving while intoxicated. He is being held with $629 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Frank Thomas Vanpeteghem, 44, Winona, was arrested at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He is being held with $25,000 bail. Deputy Logan Wake.
Cody Allen Wilson, 29, Koshkonong, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday on Chippewa Street on Oregon County charges of failure to appear on a charge of violation of a protection order and probation violation on a charge of first-degree tampering. He was held with $8,000 bail and released to Oregon County authorities. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
TICKET
Jeremy Lee Magnuson, 39, Thayer, was ticketed at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday on Washington Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Deputy Paul Bradshaw.
INCIDENTS
A rural Mtn. View woman reported at 8:29 a.m. July 18 she was being harassed by a neighbor. She was advised of her legal remedies. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Deputy Bruce Sortman reported at 9:02 p.m. July 26 he was dispatched to a home on VV Highway in reference to a verbal domestic altercation. A woman reported she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, who left before the deputy arrived.
A man reported at 6:11 p.m. Sunday a woman he knows tried to strike him with her vehicle. Deputy Sortman.
Fredrick Carl Burkardt, 60, Pomona, reported at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday someone had his employer switch his payroll account so it was deposited in a different checking account. The incident was reported to the fraud division of the Federal Trade Commission. Deputy Caldwell.
It was reported at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday there were trespassers on property off of W Highway. Two individuals were ticketed on charges of trespassing. Deputy Wake.
Darrel Dwayne Evans, 52, Moody, reported at 7:35 a.m. Thursday a red Honda 250 UTV, John Deere leaf blower, Craftsman toolbox, four plastic gas cans and three sets of ratchet wrenches, total value $2,450, had been stolen from a shed on his property. Deputy Caldwell.
