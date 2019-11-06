ARRESTS
Anna Renae Kelly, 41, was arrested Oct. 26 on a charge of stealing and released with a citation. Officer Travis Wilbanks.
TICKETS
Raymond James Fiske, 18, was ticketed Oct. 24 on a charge of failure to yield the right-of-way.
Derik Jacob Horn, 25, Ava, was ticketed Oct. 26 on a charge of speeding.
Kimberly Heavin, 39, Mtn. View, was ticketed Oct. 27 on a charge of promoting or participating in combative fighting.
Logan Blake Boyett, 22, was arrested Saturday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated. Boyett was released with citations and additionally ticketed on a charge of careless and imprudent driving.
INCIDENTS AND CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officer Wilbanks reported Oct. 21 he was dispatched to the scene of a non-injury accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Fifth Street and Elm Street. One vehicle was towed from the scene and the other vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
Officer Wilbanks reported Oct. 22 he was dispatched to Highway 17 to a report of trash and debris in the roadway and cleared it.
Officer Trenton Roberts reported Oct. 24 he was dispatched to True Value in reference to a two-vehicle collision. A driver was ticketed on a charge related to the collision.
It was reported Oct. 25 there was a tractor-trailer blocking Fifth Street at the intersection of U.S. 60. The driver said he was having problems with the truck and when he exited the cab his dog locked the truck doors, and he was unable to get back in it. A company was able to come unlock the truck and someone arrived to work on it. Officer Wilbanks.
Officers were dispatched Oct. 25 to Town and Country regarding a woman driving a white Dodge pickup truck that had circled the parking lot twice and had almost hit a pedestrian. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived. Officer Wilbanks.
On Oct. 25 officers were dispatched to U.S. 60 in reference to a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and a report was made. Officer Roberts.
On Oct. 26 officers were dispatched to Ron’s Family Restaurant in reference to two men refusing to pay for their meals. It was discovered the business did not take the type of card offered for payment and one of the men had gone to find an ATM. When the man returned to pay for the meal Officer Wilbanks took their information and left.
It was reported at 11:17 a.m. Oct. 29 someone had trespassed on property on U.S. 60, left clothing on a carport and gone through the glove compartment of a vehicle.
It was reported at 12:50 p.m. Oct. 29 an unknown subject had kicked in a door at a location on East Fifth Street. Nothing was reported stolen.
At 12:43 a.m. Thursday officers were dispatched to a home on Jackson Street in reference to a burglary. Evidence photos were taken and a report was made.
At 1:21 a.m. Thursday officers took a complaint that there had been a theft at a location on Fifth Street about a month prior.
At 2:28 a.m. Thursday it was reported a woman came to the police department stating she had been assaulted. Evidence photos were taken and a report was made.
It was reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday a tractor-trailer had backed into a vehicle on U.S. 60, causing minor damage before leaving the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was asked to assist in finding the tractor-trailer.
At 1:43 p.m. Friday it was reported a man driving a white pickup at a location on west U.S. 60 had struck two other vehicles and left. A report was made.
On Friday Officer Roberts reported he was dispatched to U.S. 60 and Fifth Street in reference to a fire truck that was damaged when it struck a deer.
At 9:45 a.m. Saturday officers received a complaint of a stolen wallet.
