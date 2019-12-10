ARRESTS
Rosemary Michelle Adams, 52, County Road 8030, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s department on charges of forgery and West Plains charges of failure to appear. She was released on $3,000 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Thomas Lee Brown, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday in Willow Springs on charges of failure to appear on city Willow Springs city charges. He is held on $839 bail. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
Sharlene Nichole Petrea, 32, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s department on West Plains charges of failure to appear. She was held on $800 bail and transferred to the city jail. Jailer Clark.
Shane Michael Willhite, 28, Springfield, was arrested at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Wright County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on a different charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation for a conviction of nonsupport. He is held on $500 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Matthew Aaron Mayer, 29, Springfield, was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Wright County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and driving while intoxicated, persistent offender. He is held without bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.