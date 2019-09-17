ARRESTS
Tommy J. Burk was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 5 on County Road 3340 on an active warrant and ticketed on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and displaying the license plates of another vehicle.
TICKETS
Larry Gene Shockey was ticketed at midnight Sept. 6 on a charge of failure to wear a seat belt.
Richard Douglass Rudolph was ticketed at 6:34 p.m. Sept. 6 at Town and Country Plaza on a charge of driving without a license.
Katelyn Marie Wood was ticketed at 7:54 p.m. Sept. 7 at Town and Country Plaza on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Curtis Matthew Thornton was ticketed at 8:18 p.m. Sept. 8 on Corn Avenue on charges of driving while suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle.
Dustin Ryan Green was ticketed at 9:39 a.m. Sept. 10 on Ferguson Street on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle.
INCIDENTS
At 11 a.m. Sept. 4 a woman reported the theft of medication from an apartment in Sunshine Village.
At 11:47 p.m. Sept. 6 property damage was reported at a location on the 700 block of Corn Avenue.
At 3:58 a.m. Sept. 7 a cell phone allegedly containing pornographic images of a minor was seized from a man who claimed it belonged to another person.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 1:35 a.m. Sept. 5 a man had been receiving threatening text messages from another man.
It was reported at 7:42 a.m. Sept. 5 a suspicious bag had been found outside G & W Foods. It was taken to the police department for further investigation.
It was reported at 8:23 a.m. Sept. 5 a man dropped off old prescriptions at the police department.
It was reported at 10:04 a.m. Sept. 5 a woman stopped by the police department wanting to know if they had maps.
It was reported at 11:10 a.m. Sept. 5 someone came into the police department with a tip on a person they believed to have a warrant.
It was reported at 11:28 a.m. Sept. 5 a woman came into the police department to drop off old medications.
It was reported at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 5 a woman came to the police department to ask if the department had been served a subpoena.
It was reported at 11:44 a.m. Sept. 5 a woman came to the police department to register an animal.
It was reported at 12:50 p.m. Sept. 5 there had been a call from the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department in reference to paperwork.
It was reported at 1:22 a.m. Sept. 6 there had been a call from a woman wanting to know bout subpoenas that had been served.
It was reported at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 6 it had been observed the lights were left on at the tennis courts on Booster Field. An officer turned the lights off.
It was reported at 8 a.m. Sept. 6 two dogs were trying to attack chickens at a home on Summit Street. The homeowner was able to get the dogs to leave before officers arrived, but he reported one on his chickens had been killed the prior week.
It was reported at 8:12 a.m. Sept. 6 the probation office had called needing information on a subject.
It was reported at 8:55 p.m. Sept. 6 officers has been dispatched to a location on Third Street in reference to a person that had been shot at. It was discovered no one had been shot at, but there had been some property damage.
It was reported at 3:22 a.m. Sept. 7 a man called the police department to speak to an officer in reference to someone speeding down his road.
It was reported at 10:37 a.m. Sept. 7 someone called in reference to a complaint regarding an officer.
It was reported at 12:56 p.m. Sept. 7 a well-being check had been conducted at a location on Summit Street.
It was reported at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 7 there had been a report of a plane crash at the airport off of DD Highway.
It was reported at 2:59 p.m. Sept. 7 there had been a theft at Town and Country grocery, and a male suspect had fled north on Ash Street. The suspect was not able to be located.
It was reported at 9:05 a.m. Sept. 8 a woman had been verbally harassed by a man and woman who made vulgar and derogatory comments toward her outside her apartment on Sixth Street. The subjects were contacted and given a verbal warning for harassment.
It was reported at 6:52 p.m. Sept. 8 officers had been asked to report to a home on Corn Avenue in reference to a man that was trespassing.
It was reported 6:57 p.m. Sept. 8 a white Dodge was on property it was nor supposed to be on. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.
It was reported at 7:48 p.m. Sept. 8 there was graffiti on a dugout at Booster Field.
It was reported at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 8 there had been an assault at a home on Walnut Street.
It was reported at 10 p.m. Sept. 8 a man had been pushing and hitting his caretakers.
It was reported at 11 p.m. Sept. 8 officers had been asked to do a well-being check on an individual sitting in a vehicle parked at Sunshine Village. No vehicle matching the description was found when officers arrived.
It was reported at 11:33 p.m. Sept. 8 someone had been knocking on the door and walls at a home in Sunshine Village.
It was reported at 1:09 a.m. Sept. 9 a man had come to register his dog.
It was reported at 1:20 a.m. Sept. 9the Howell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office called to speak to Sgt. Huffman.
It was reported at 1:28 a.m. Sept. 9 the Howell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had called to speak with Officer Ellison.
It was reported at 1:40 a.m. Sept. 9 a man called about seeing another man on his property on East Fourth Street that took off running. The area was searched but the subject wasn’t found. The homeowner was told the police would do extra patrol in the area.
It was reported at 3:03 a.m. Sept. 9 officers assisted Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a stranded motorist on West U.S. 60/63. Officers retrieved a tire jack from the police department and changed the motorist’s tire.
It was reported at 8:53 a.m. Sept. 9 a man came to the police department in reference to a vehicle he sold and license plates.
It was reported at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 9 a teacher called the police department to remind officers about the homecoming parade on Sept. 20.
It was reported at 9:36 a.m. Sept. 9 a woman had called the police department asking about a fine.
It was reported at 9:44 a.m. Sept. 9 there had been a call from the parks department in reference to vandalism at Booster Field.
It was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sept. 9 an insurance agent had called the station regarding information about license plates.
It was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sept. 9 a man had called to report two boys were skipping school.
It was reported at 4:13 p.m. Sept. 9 there had been a call in reference to people living in a tent at a location on Belshe Avenue. Contact was made with the subjects and they left the property.
It was reported at 6:03 p.m. Sept. 9 there had been a request to contact Troop G in reference to a gas voucher. It was determined the subjects were not residents.
It was reported at 1 a.m. Sept. 10 there had been a call received about two dogs disturbing cats and running around inside a fenced area at Adams Towing. The animals were located but reportedly ran off when approached.
It was reported at 1:26 a.m. Sept. 10 there had been an alarm call at Jasper Engines on Industrial Drive. A door was found open, the building was secured and a key holder came to check out the building as well.
It was reported at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 two black and white dogs had killed some chickens. The dogs could not be located.
It was reported at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 two black and white dogs were running loose and bothering another dog at a home on Hill Street. The dogs were located but could not be caught.
It was reported at 5:42 p.m. Sept. 10 a well-being had been requested at a man’s home. No one was at the location.
It was reported at 11:42 p.m. Sept. 10 officers had been requested to make contact with a man at a location on Third Street in reference to property theft.
It was reported at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday officers were requested to speak with a woman at Troop G. The woman appeared to have a medical condition that affected her memory and she was instructed to leave her car at Troop G and get a ride home with a family member.
