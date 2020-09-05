INCIDENTS
A man reported at 3:23 p.m. Aug. 21 his bicycle was stolen that day from Gibson Avenue. No suspect has been identified and the case remains open. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
At 4:28 p.m. Aug. 21, someone reported that while they were in a store on Preacher Roe Boulevard, their parked vehicle was struck and damaged by another vehicle, and the other driver left the scene. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
At 1:08 p.m. Aug. 22, Officer Brent McKemie reported he responded to Missouri Avenue regarding a vehicle leaving the scene of an accident. It was determined a vehicle collided with another and left the scene. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
At 2:21 p.m. Aug. 22, Officer Kevin White responded to Walmart to a report of a shoplifter who was detained. White spoke with an asset protection employee who told him she watched the suspect attempt to leave the store with unpaid merchandise worth $70.17. The suspect was ticketed and escorted off of the property.
Officers responded at 2:46 p.m. Aug. 22 to the parking lot at Ramey supermarket regarding a hit and run accident. A possible suspect has been identified and charges are pending positive identification. Officer Colter Reid.
At 7:57 p.m. Aug. 22, officers were dispatched to Walmart regarding a shoplifting incident that allegedly happened on Aug. 19. Possible suspects were identified and a complaint was forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Reid.
