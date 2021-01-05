NCIDENTS
At 5:20 p.m. Dec. 19, officers responded to the area of South Aid Avenue and West Maple Street to investigate alleged harassment. A man claimed a woman stole items from another woman, and threats were made by the man regarding the alleged theft. A report was taken. Officer Brent McKemie.
At 7:13 p.m. Dec. 19 Cpl. Wes Stuart, responded to a request for assistance from the Howell County Sheriff's Department at State Beauty Supply on south U.S. 63 regarding a burglary in progress. The building was secured and cleared and no suspect was located.
At 9:14 p.m. Dec. 19, officers were dispatched to Casey's on St. Louis Street to investigate a report of suspected controlled substances found in a public bathroom. The substance, believed to be 2.5 grams of meth, was seized and placed into evidence for destruction. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 9:15 p.m. Dec. 19, it was reported a court ordered child custody plan had possibly been violated. It was determined there had been no violation and a report was completed for documentation purposes. Officer Colter Reid.
Officer McKemie reported at 11:39 p.m. Dec. 19 he conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at Broadway for speeding. The driver was ticketed on a charge of driving while suspended.
At 1:04 a.m. Dec. 20 a traffic stop was conducted on Sixth Street. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, booked and released with citations. Officer McKemie.
A man reported at 5:21 p.m. Dec. 20 he bought a vehicle from a man who was refusing to release it. The matter was determined to be civil and a report was generated for documentation purposes. Officer Reid.
At 5:31 p.m. Dec. 20, Cpl. Josh Wichowski responded to Jackson Eagle Pest Management on Bill Virdon Boulevard regarding a burglary. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.
At 6:43 p.m. Dec. 20, Officer Reid responded to Snappy Mart on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a person who pumped gas and left without paying for it. The case is under investigation.
A man reported at 8:46 p.m. Dec. 20 he had been assaulted by an unknown person while walking on South Howell Avenue, and his wallet was taken by the attacker. Officer Reid.
