INCIDENTS
At 11:45 p.m. Feb. 27, officers responded to Brook Haven Healthcare to investigate a vehicle that was broken into. A window had been broken, but nothing was reported missing. The incident is under investigation. Officer Whitley Clark.
At 10:13 a.m. Feb. 28, Cpl. Brandon Stephens was dispatched to a home on Kay Drive, where he served a city warrant on a person, taking him into custody and transporting him to jail.
At 11:38 a.m. Feb. 28, officers investigated an animal bite that happened off of South Howell Avenue. A cat reportedly attacked a man, who sought treatment for minor injuries at Ozarks Healthcare. No charges are being sought at this time. Officer Conner Burnes.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 11:55 a.m. Feb. 28 he was dispatched to a home on Thayer Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. A woman stated she had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, who left before officers arrived. A probable cause statement will be forwarded to county prosecutors.
Officers were dispatched at 5:28 p.m. Feb. 28 to Snappy Mart North on Porter Wagoner Boulevard to investigate a report of threats made to an employee. The reporting party said the suspect left the scene. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 6:54 p.m. Feb. 28, Officer Brent McKemie was dispatched to a location on Division Drive regarding a combative youth. It was discovered the youth had damaged a wall, and a report will be forwarded to the Juvenile Office for review.
Office Whitsell reported at 8:25 p.m. Feb. 28 officers assisted with an Oregon County investigation with a suspect that lives in West Plains. A report was taken and the case is considered closed.
At 10:40 p.m. Feb. 28, Officer McKemie responded to the 100 block of Washington Avenue regarding an altercation between two women. One woman reportedly struck another with an object because she was hitting her dogs. There were no injuries and neither party wished to pursue charges.
