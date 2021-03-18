INCIDENTS
Officers responded at 6:32 a.m. March 4 to South Vue Nursing Home off of Creamery Road to investigate an unattended death due to natural causes. A report was taken for documentation purposes only. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
At 9:25 a.m. March 4, a West Plains High School student and his mother reported an alleged assault that took place on Feb. 24 at the high school. Officer Kevin White.
Cpl. Brandon Stephens reported at 11:02 a.m. March 4 he was dispatched to the area of Country Club Drive regarding profanities and other spray-painted vandalism on the road and signs on Country Club Drive and CC Highway. The case was forwarded to the detective's division.
It was reported at 11:10 a.m. March 4 a wallet was taken from a vehicle parked on Jackson Street. Cpl. Stephens.
A traffic stop was conducted at 11:31 a.m. March 4 on Good Hard Drive, resulting in the arrest of the driver on a Baxter County, Ark., warrant. The driver was taken to the Howell County Sheriff's Department. Sgt. Brady Grinnell.
