ARRESTS
Kimberly Starr Luck, 39, West Plains, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Oct. 28 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Lacey Leeann Ennis, 29 Willow Springs, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Oct. 28 on charges of failure to appear on charges of stealing, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle. Lt. Brian Bunch.
Roger C. Reid, 41, West Plains, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 31 on a charge of second-degree assault. Officer Nate Bean.
Misty Lynn Garcia, 40, West Plains, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Nov. 1 on a charge of second-degree tampering. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Austin Payne, 24, West Plains, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Nov. 1 on a charge of being a fugitive from out of state. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Wanda Lane Burns, 47, West Plains, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Nov. 1 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving without a valid license. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Mickey Shaun Collins, 36, West Plains, was arrested at 4:17 a.m. Nov. 1 on a charge of resisting arrest. Officer Wichowski.
Richard Dean Drummond, 19, Winona, was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Nov. 2 on an Oregon County charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving without a valid license. Officer Bradshaw.
Landry D. Randolph, 19, West Plains, was arrested at 2:37 a.m. Nov. 2 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled or counterfeit controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and being a minor in possession of intoxicants. Officer Whitsell.
William Clint Balfantz, 53, West Plains, was arrested at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 2 on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Officer Sisney.
Billy Waymon Pectol, 39, Koshkonong, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Nov. 2 on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. Officer Sisney.
Felicia Marie Butler, 24, Pomona, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Nov. 3 on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and shooting from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle or habitable building. Officer Bradshaw.
TICKETS
Jonathan A. Edwards, Mtn. Grove, was ticketed at 1:19 a.m. Oct. 28 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Stacy Carol Prewett, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:56 a.m. Oct. 28 on St. Louis Street on a charge of speeding. Officer Whitsell.
Daniel Lee O’Neal, Moody, was ticketed at 5:50 a.m. Oct. 28 on Thornburgh Street on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and failure to signal. Officer Whitsell.
William T.C. Batterton, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:50 a.m. Oct. 29 on Garrett Drive on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Wes Stuart.
Nicola Elias George Saba, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:05 p.m. Oct. 29 on Main Street on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Ivie Powell.
Ray Lewis Smith, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:36 a.m. Oct. 30 at Parkway Shopping Center on a charge of stealing. Officer Bean.
Kelly Sue Moncreif, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:18 p.m. Oct. 31 on Kentucky Avenue on a charge of carelessly emerging from an alley or driveway. Officer Conner Burnes.
Christopher L. Callahan, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:47 a.m. Nov. 1 on Utah Street on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Whitsell.
Trevan Dean Andrews, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:31 p.m. Nov. 1 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Justin Brown.
Diana Margret Pitcock, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:03 p.m. Nov. 1 on St. Louis Street on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Stuart.
Margaret Ann Murray, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:18 p.m. Nov. 2 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Sisney.
Carter Jacob Hicks, Caulfield, was ticketed at 5:31 p.m. Nov. 2 on Thornburgh Street on a charge of speeding. Officer Powell.
Valli Dawn Dalton, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:49 p.m. Nov. 2 on Missouri Avenue on a charge of parking where prohibited. Officer Burnes.
Jamil Ra’id Muhaddath, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:13 p.m. Nov. 2 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Powell.
Barak Lee Pinnon, Caulfield, was ticketed at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 2 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Whitsell.
Branda Victoria Cook, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:11 a.m. Nov. 3 on U.S. 160 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Bradshaw.
Lucas Ray Harlan, Koshkonong, was ticketed at 12:55 p.m. Nov. 3 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
INCIDENTS
Officers were dispatched at 1:49 a.m. Oct. 27 to a home on Burke Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined a domestic assault in the fourth degree had occurred and the suspect was transported to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for treatment. Officer Whitsell.
Officers responded at 2:55 a.m. Oct. 27 to the area of Creamery Road in reference to a report of suspicious activity. Four individuals under the age of 21 were arrested for being minors in possession of intoxicants and charges are pending. Officer Whitsell.
It was reported at 12:29 a.m. Oct. 28 there had been a court order violation on Westmont Avenue. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Bradshaw.
It was reported at 1:46 a.m. Oct. 28 there had been property damage at a home on Knight Street, one of which had happened in the previous six months. Evidence was collected and the incident remains under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
At 10:34 a.m. Oct. 28 a woman on North Howell Avenue was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was released at the scene and no charges are being filed. Officer Bradshaw.
A woman reported at 10:41 a.m. Oct. 28 a man had approached her and made unwanted sexual advances toward her at the Super 8 Motel. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sisney.
Officers responded at 2:33 p.m. Oct. 28 to a home on Seventh Street in reference to a physical altercation between a mother and son. Charges are pending. Officer Sisney.
It was reported at 3:26 p.m. Oct. 28 there had been a physical altercation at a home on Catalina Drive between a man and woman who were living together. Charges are pending. Officer Sisney.
Officer Powell reported at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 he responded to a home on Bobwhite Lane in reference to a deceased person. It was determined a 56-year-old man had died and there were no suspicious circumstances.
A man and woman reported at 5:31 p.m. Oct. 28 they had received a letter regarding a debt owed on an account they never opened. Officer John Murrell.
Officer Murrell reported at 6:01 p.m. Oct. 28 he responded to a home on Burke Avenue in reference to a report of property damage. Someone had broken the glass globe on an exterior light. There is no suspect and no charges are expected.
At 7:49 p.m. Oct. 28 it was reported a juvenile had not returned home from school. She was later located and returned home. A referral will be made to the juvenile office. Officer Murrell.
At 8:31 p.m. Oct. 28 a search warrant was conducted at a residence on Shuttee Avenue. A woman with an active warrant was arrested and transported to the police department. Officer Trent Kinder.
Officer Sisney reported at 9:49 p.m. Oct. 28 officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 63 and west U.S. 160 to assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of two individuals suspected of being involved in an assault on a third individual, who was transported to OMC for treatment of injuries.
A woman reported at 2:56 a.m. Oct. 29 an individual she bought a vehicle from had it towed and stripped after she had received a signed title and bill of sale. A report was taken and the case remains under investigation. Officer Wichowski.
It was reported at 7:44 a.m. Oct. 29 there was a noise disturbance on Jackson Street. Officer Bean.
At 2:49 p.m. Oct. 29 it was reported by a Children’s Division caseworker between 2014 and 2019 there had been suspected sexual assaults involving two juvenile females and an adult male. The incident remains under investigation. Detective Brandon Romans.
Officer Sisney reported at 3:42 p.m. Oct. 29 he responded to home on Preacher Roe Boulevard in reference to a man living in a house without the owner’s consent, and had turned the water and power on without the knowledge of city utilities. The case is considered closed and no charges are being pursued at this time.
A woman reported at 10:01 a.m. Oct. 30 there had been a burglary at a location on Walnut Street. A suspect has been named and video evidence is being reviewed to confirm the suspect’s identity before charges are filed. Officer Stuart.
Officers were dispatched at 1:53 p.m. Oct. 30 to a business on Kentucky Avenue in reference to a shoplifter who took several items. The case remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officer Brown reported at 6:17 p.m. Oct. 30 he responded to a location on Missouri Avenue in reference to a man that was possibly suicidal and homicidal. The subject was transported to OMC for treatment.
It was reported at 8:11 p.m. Oct. 30 a man and woman had been staying in a vacant home on Cass Avenue without the owner’s permission. Prescription medication found at the scene was placed into evidence for safekeeping and no charges are being sought at this time. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 9:15 p.m. Oct. 30 a woman had sent pornographic material to another person and that person then posted the content online. The case has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 4:24 p.m. Oct. 31 to a home on Luna Drive in reference to a domestic assault. The victim was found to have significant injuries to her face and head and a suspect was taken into custody pending formal charges. Officer Bean.
Officer Bean reported at 5:38 p.m. Oct. 31 a minor had been the victim of unwanted touching by another minor while the two were on a school bus. The incident has been forwarded to detectives.
Officers responded at 7:49 p.m. Oct. 31 to a home on West First Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined a man and woman had been involved in a physical altercation and the two were not related. The woman did not wish to cooperate with officers in the investigation and refused treatment for minor injuries. No charges are being sought. Detective Kyle Parrish.
It was reported at 8:10 a.m. Nov. 1 a mower and gas can had been taken from a home on Hull Street. Officer Kinder.
It was reported at 1:03 p.m. Nov. 1 a man who is a registered sex offender was at Butler Children’s Park during a school activity in violation of the terms of his sex offender status. The man was told to leave the property and a probable cause statement has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officers were dispatched at 1:22 p.m. Nov. 1 to a business on Missouri Avenue in reference to a theft at a home on Amy Street. It was discovered a package had been taken from a mailbox at the home and the incident remains under investigation. Officer Brown.
Officer Stuart reported at 3:36 p.m. Nov. 1 he was dispatched to a parking lot on Mitchell Road in reference to a vehicle being damaged while parked there. The incident remains under investigation.
Officers were dispatched at 5:51 p.m. Nov. 1 to a location on U.S. 63 in reference to a subject that had paid with a counterfeit bill. The case has been forwarded to city prosecutors and charges are pending. Officer Burnes.
Officer Wichowski reported at 1:20 a.m. Nov. 1 he observed two suspicious men walking in the area of Walker Street and Grace Avenue. One of the subjects was found to be in possession of suspected felony narcotics. Charges are pending lab results.
A woman reported at 9:49 a.m. Nov. 2 she had been assaulted over the previous five days by a man she was in a relationship with. The suspect was located and arrested pending charges and a report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sisney.
It was reported at 10:14 a.m. Nov. 2 a juvenile male had been sexually assaulted. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Brown.
Officer Stuart reported at 3:42 p.m. Nov. 2 he responded to a hit-and-run accident at a location on St. Louis Street. The incident has been forwarded to detectives.
A man reported at 5:03 p.m. Nov. 2 a handgun was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard. The case remains under investigation. Officer Stuart.
Officers responded at 5:56 p.m. Nov. 2 to a location on St. Louis Street in reference to found property. It has been placed into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 11:45 p.m. Nov. 2 there had been a domestic assault with three victims at a home on Kay Drive. A woman was arrested and held pending formal charges. Officer Whitsell.
Officers responded at 6:47 a.m. Nov. 3 to a home on Knight Street in reference to a woman that had called dispatch requesting an officer, then hung up. The woman told officers on scene she saw a neighbor running from her home with a ladder, and that the neighbor had put something on the roof to make it red, hot and boiling. Firefighters were called to the scene and discovered no evidence on the roof supporting the claim. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 3 someone had entered her home on Pierce Street and moved things around when she was not home. Officer Chris Barrett.
A man reported at 10:59 p.m. Nov. 3 his vehicle had been broken into the night before while parked in front at his home on Pine Street. Items taken included a chef’s knife, knife sharpener, Bluetooth speaker, $5 cash and a bottle of medication. The matter remains under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
