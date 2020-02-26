TICKETS
James D. Plowman, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:05 p.m. Feb. 6 on U.S. 60/63 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Brandi Kisondra Lawson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 5:14 p.m. Feb. 6 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
James Ervin Scott, Koshkonong, was ticketed at 8:45 p.m. Feb. 6 on a charge of speeding. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Amber L. Banks, Brighton, was ticketed at 9:17 p.m. Feb. 6 on a charge of speeding. Officer Turnbull.
Donald Theobald, Springfield, was ticketed at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 7 on Industrial Drive at Main Street on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Officer Hedlesten.
Jon D. Smith, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 7 U.S. 60 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Toby D. Martin, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:47 a.m. Feb. 8 on a charge of speeding. Sgt. Michael Huff.
Joshua Dale Queen, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 1:41 p.m. Feb. 8 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Sgt. Huff.
Jessica Lou McBride, Goodyear, Ariz., was ticketed at 8:49 p.m. Feb. 9 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Martha L. Swetnam, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at East Main Street on a charge of failure to drive on the right half of the road. Officer Hedlesten.
Wendy W. Parker, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10 on Main Street on a charge of failure to display current state license plates. Officer Hedlesten.
Leslie A. Tyler, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 12 on U.S. 60/63 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop light. Officer Hedlesten.
Vicki Lyn Daughtry, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:29 a.m. Feb. 13 on a charge of peace disturbance. Officer Bishop.
INCIDENT
Officer Bishop reported he was dispatched at 3:15 a.m. Feb. 13 to a home on East Main Street regarding an alleged burglary in progress.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 8:31 a.m. Feb. 6 a man called to ask if the police had recent contact with his nephew because he hadn’t been able to locate him.
It was reported at 9:39 a.m. Feb. 6 the police department received a call from a man needing the number to the Howell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
It was reported at 12:37 p.m. Feb. 6 officers were dispatched to Mercy Clinic regarding a woman who had allegedly been threatened via phone call. The woman requested extra patrol in the area.
It was reported at 2:37 p.m. Feb. 6 a call was received from Privette Law Office from someone who needed to speak to the court clerk. The call was forwarded to city hall.
At 3:23 p.m. Feb. 6 a drive-off at Casey’s was reported. A description of the vehicle was obtained and the suspect was located, then he returned to the store and paid for the gas.
At 4:58 p.m. Feb. 6 a verbal domestic dispute was at the MFA gas station was called in by a Howell County deputy. On arrival officers discovered the person remaining at the scene did not wish to pursue charges.
At 4:59 p.m. Feb. 6 a person reported being struck by a vehicle in the Town and Country parking lot and provided a vehicle description.
At 5:08 p.m. Feb. 6 a report was made of a call from 911 requesting that officers contact a pilot with instructions to make contact with air flight control. The officer was unable to locate the pilot.
At 8:04 a.m. Feb. 7 a man who had been hit by a car the night before called wishing to speak with Chief Hogan.
It was reported at 8:22 a.m. Feb. 7 a man came to the police department to speak with an officer.
It was reported at 9:07 a.m. Feb. 7 a man came to the police department to inform officers he picked up a homeless man the night before and took him to the Comfort Inn to have a room for the night. He asked for officers to do a well-being check on the man and offer any available assistance. Chief Hogan went to Comfort Inn and attempted to contact the man.
At 9:57 a.m. Feb. 7 it was reported a woman called to speak with Sgt. Huffman about a case he is working on. The caller was advised Huffman was off duty until the following day. A message was left for Huffman to return the call.
At 10:28 a.m. Feb. 7 it was reported a caller requested to speak to Chief Hogan, who was on another call at the time. A message was taken.
It was reported at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 7 a man had found a debit card in the Dollar General parking lot. The bank holding the debit card account was contacted and advised employees would call the account holder and say the card could be claimed at the police department.
At 11:24 a.m. Feb. 7 a man called to report several people had gotten text messages that appeared to be sent from his phone advising them to buy a $25 gift, and that he would reimburse them.
At 11:39 a.m. Feb. 7 a man called to let officers know his bank had called him regarding his debit card being found, and later came in to claim it.
It was reported at 2:58 p.m. Feb. 7 a caller said a man appeared to be walking along the highway barefoot. Officers found and spoke with the man, who told them he was walking to Springfield and didn’t need any assistance.
It was reported at 3:12 p.m. Feb. 7 there was an intoxicated man at Pizza Americana. By the time police arrived the man had left on foot.
At 3:31 p.m. Feb. 7 it was reported a caller who had been involved in an incident at Town and Country the previous night had located a second individual also involved in the incident at M.U.N.C.H. The two were spoken to by officers and a report was made.
At 5:04 p.m. Feb. 7 it was reported a vehicle had been abandoned at Town and Country. The owner was contacted and told to remove the vehicle.
At 12:01 a.m. Feb. 8 it was reported officers were dispatched to a location on West 10th Street regarding a man making suicidal threats. He reportedly appeared to be highly intoxicated, did not want to harm himself and was just upset. An officer spoke with the man and calmed him down.
A call was reported at 2 a.m. Feb. 8 regarding a man who was bothering people at Love’s truck stop and running off business. Officers spoke with the man and he left.
It was reported at 6:58 a.m. Feb. 8 an officer saw a woman scraping ice off of her vehicle windows and stopped to assist her.
A cal was reported at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8 from a woman who said she was lost and requested assistance from an officer. An officer found the woman and gave directions to her home.
It was reported at 3:39 p.m. Feb. 8 an officer gave a courtesy ride from 10th Street to Park Street.
A person was reported at 5:33 p.m. Feb. 8 to be lying in the ditch off of U.S. 60 near Midwest Walnut. Officers were unable to locate anyone.
At 10 a.m. Feb. 9 it was reported a man was sleeping in a green mini van parked at a home the day before, with a request that officers ask him to leave. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.
A suspicious man was reported at 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at Comfort Inn. Officers were dispatched and advised him to leave the area.
At 8:45 p.m. Feb. 9 officers reportedly observed a vehicle in the ditch at East Main Street and U.S. 60. An accident report was taken.
It was reported at 3 a.m. Feb. 10 officers had received photographic evidence on Feb. 7 of two dogs running loose from a property off of DD Highway that have been an ongoing problem. The property owner was given a last warning about keeping the dogs contained.
At 3:15 p.m. Feb. 11 a possible instance of shoplifting at Dollar General was reported. A report was taken.
At 4:53 p.m. Feb. 11 it was reported by a woman that someone came into her home, then ran out. She added the door had been locked and deadbolted at the time. Neighbors with a view of the home at the time of the alleged incident said they didn’t see anyone, and it was noted the woman who reported the incident appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
It was reported at 3:37 a.m. Feb. 12 officers had been dispatched to an apartment on East Main Street regarding two people breaking into a woman’s apartment. No one was located in the area, and officers said the woman reporting the incident appeared to be intoxicated.
It was reported at 2:34 p.m. Feb. 12 someone noticed the window at a house appeared to have been pushed in. Officers were dispatched to the location and found the screen had been pushed out, the inner window was secure and the house is unoccupied.
It was reported at 12:12 a.m. Feb. 13 officers responded to a home on South Center Street regarding a 911 call. The caller appeared to be intoxicated and said he did not need assistance.
It was reported at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 13 officers responded to Casey’s regarding a man having heart problems. He appeared to be intoxicated and hallucinating. The man was transported by emergency medical services for treatment.
