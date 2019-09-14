INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 6:02 p.m. Saturday her vehicle had been damaged while parked at a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard. Officer Conner Burnes.
A hit and run accident was reported at 7:07 p.m. Saturday that had happened on U.S. 63. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Chris Barrett.
A man reported at 2:43 a.m. Sunday a Troy Built lawn mower had been stolen from his home on West Fourth Street. The case has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Wes Stuart.
It was reported at 9:51 a.m. Sunday property had been found on Preacher Roe Boulevard that included illegal drugs. The owner of the property was located and charges are pending. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 3:21 p.m. Sunday to a location on Utah Street in reference to an altercation. A subject was ticketed on a charge of assault and the victims refused to file charges. Officer Stuart.
