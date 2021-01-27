INCIDENTS
Officers were dispatched at 6:27 p.m. Jan. 11 to storage units on Myrtle Street to investigate property damage. A lock was cut off one of the units but nothing was reported stolen. The case is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 7:20 p.m. Jan. 11, officers were dispatched to Ozarks Healthcare to investigate a report of an assault that took place at a construction site in Southern Hills Shopping Center. The incident is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
A woman reported at 8:29 a.m. Jan. 12 a man she knows took her EBT card from her home and used it without her permission. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Brad Jones.
A set of vehicle keys found at People’s Park was turned in at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 12 and may be claimed at the police department. Officer John Murrell.
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 12:57 p.m. Jan. 12 he responded to a home on Thayer Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. It was learned a boyfriend and girlfriend had been in a physical altercation and the girlfriend left before officers arrived. The alleged victim reported his girlfriend pulled his hair and jumped on his back in an attempt to get him to leave. The victim declined to sign a complaint and the case is considered closed.
At 1:34 p.m. Jan. 12, Cpl. Powell responded to a home on Amy Street to investigate a report of someone trying to kick in a door. The victim stated a woman he doesn't know began kicking his door, damaging it and the frame. The suspect was ticketed at the scene and given a trespassing warning informing her not to return to the home.
At 4:25 p.m. Jan. 12, Cpl. Shannon Sisney was dispatched to Ozarks Healthcare, told a man there had an active Ozark County warrant. The suspect was arrested and taken to the sheriff's department to await extradition.
At 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12, Officer Brent McKemie responded to a home on Chippewa Street to assist the Children's Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services. A mother allegedly had narcotics and drug paraphernalia in plain view in the home, and where an underage child could have reached them. Charges are pending.
Cpl. Sisney reported at 5:19 p.m. Jan. 12 he saw a man he knew to have active city warrants on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The man was arrested.
Officers were dispatched at 5:21 p.m. Jan. 12 to Walmart to investigate an incident of shoplifting that happened on Jan. 9. A suspect was identified and charges are pending. Officer Whitsell.
At 11:34 p.m. Jan. 12, a woman with an active warrant was located at Casey's on Gibson Avenue and arrested. She was taken to the Howell County Jail. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
A man reported at 8:41 a.m. Jan. 13 his license plate was either lost or stolen since the day before. The license plate was entered into law enforcement databases. Officer Jones.
Cpl. Sisney was dispatched at 3:11 p.m. Jan. 13 to a home on Kody Drive to investigate a report of property damage. Someone shot an arrow with a cloth on it that smelled like gasoline into the side of the house. The incident is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched at 5:52 p.m. Jan. 13 to a home on Chippewa Street to assist another agency. An open door was seen at a home and it was checked and secured. Officer Conner Burnes.
A woman reported at 8:16 p.m. Jan. 13 that a man she has an active order of protection against was at her house and refused to leave. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors for review. Cpl. Sisney.
At 9:30 p.m. Jan. 13, property found on St. Louis Street was turned in to the police department. The owner has been found and the property returned. Officer Whitsell.
Officer Whitley Clark reported at 1:57 a.m. Jan. 14 she responded to a home on Kay Street regarding a domestic disturbance No criminal actions were observed or reported by the involved parties and the case is considered closed.
Detective Joe Neuschwander reported at 6:21 a.m. Jan. 14 a narcotics search warrant was executed Jan. 15, 2020, in Springfield, and several items of evidentiary value were seized. An investigation is ongoing.
A woman reported at 9:34 a.m. Jan. 14 she was sexually assaulted by a man in July 2020 at a home in West Plains. The incident is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
A man reported at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14 that between Dec. 31 and Jan. 12 someone entered his home on Lanton Road and taken his property. Officer Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.