ARRESTS
Joshua Dale Queen, Willow Springs, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Oct. 5 on Corn Avenue and ticketed on a charge of disorderly conduct. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Dylan Michael Farrell, Pomona, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Oct. 9 on Turner Drive and charged with driving under the influence, drug intoxication; and failure to drive within a single lane. Officer Turnbull.
Kimberly M. Tucker, Mtn. View, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Oct. 9 on West Main Street on outstanding warrants and held on $3,939.64 bail. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
Jared Douglas Adams, Willow Springs, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Oct. 14 at 76 Apartments and ticketed on a charge of first-degree trespassing. Officer Travis Weaver.
Barry Joseph Rando, Willow Springs, was arrested at 6:31 a.m. Wednesday on Ferguson Street and ticketed on a charge of driving without a license. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
TICKETS
Antonio R. Graham, Peachtree Corners, Ga., was ticketed at 9:35 p.m. Oct. 4 on a charge of speeding. Officer Turnbull.
Paul Michael Borchard, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 on a charge of stealing. Officer Weaver.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 2:06 p.m. Oct. 11 a man was reportedly trying to break into a woman’s home at 76 Apartments. Officers spoke with the woman but were unable to locate the man.
It was reported at 5:05 a.m. Oct. 11 the back door alarm at Randy’s Auto was going off. Officers found an unsecured window at the business, made contact with the key holder and cleared the building. No theft or property damage was discovered.
It was reported at 4:02 p.m. Oct. 11 there had been a two-vehicle accident at Snappy Mart. A report was taken.
It was reported at 6:27 a.m. Oct. 12 a woman staying at Comfort Inn called requesting medical assistance. She told the officer arriving on scene she had foot and back pain and was transported at St. Francis Mercy Hospital in Mtn. View for treatment. Her husband was given a courtesy ride back to their home.
It was reported at 10:31 a.m. Oct. 12 a man had called the police department looking for his granddaughter. Information was given to him regarding her possible whereabouts.
It was reported at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12 there had been a 911 hang-up call, but the source of the call was not able to be determined.
It was reported at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 12 a woman was looking through items donated to M.U.N.C.H.
It was reported at 11:35 a.m. Oct. 13 there was a 5 gallon bucket in the road on East Main Street. It was removed.
It was reported at 9:06 p.m. Oct. 13 there was a noise disturbance at a home on Walnut Street. A radio playing loud music was discovered on the porch and no one was found at the home. The responding officer turned the radio down.
It was reported at 9:18 p.m. Oct. 13 a man at a home on Fourth Street was threatening two other men there.
It was reported at 8:51 a.m. Oct. 14 a man called to let the police department know he going to be burning some pallets.
It was reported at 9:06 a.m. Oct. 14 a man had called wanting to know about a report made regarding a pickup truck.
It was reported at 4:05 p.m. Oct. 14 an individual called 911 to report some of his incentive money was missing. Staff members at the location told police they believed the money had been taken out of a lock box by someone known to the staff and the reporting party was warned not to call 911 unless it was an emergency.
It was reported at 4:13 p.m. Oct. 14 license plates had been stolen. An incident report was filed.
It was reported at 2:35 a.m. Oct. 15 officers were dispatched to a home on East Third Street in reference to a woman having difficulty breathing.
It was reported at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 a dog dragging a chain was seen in the road near the 11th Street Ridge Subdivision. The dog was located but officers were unable to catch it.
It was reported at 6:27 p.m. Oct. 15 there was a disturbance at Newton Insurance on Main Street. During an investigation, officers were told by the involved parties there had been a misunderstanding.
It was reported at 2:26 a.m. Wednesday there had been an accident on U.S. 60/63 involving a vehicle and a deer.
It was reported at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday there had been a call from a woman wanting to speak with the court clerk about her son.
It was reported at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday the public defender’s office had called to speak with Cpl. Jackson.
It was reported at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday a woman had reported to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department her pickup truck had been stolen, and she believed it was now at McDonald’s. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
It was reported at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday there was a verbal domestic altercation at a home on West Fourth Street. The involved parties were spoken to and told officers they were done arguing.
