ARRESTS
Erik Lee Yarber, 37, Birch Tree, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the Fulton Department of Corrections on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $1,000 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Tristen T. Wilson, 27, County Road 6970, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Friday at the police department on a charge of third degree assault and released on $2,500 bail. Deputy Chris Pekarek.
Michele Lynne Forney, 32, north U.S. 63, was arrested at 3:01 a.m. Saturday on County Road 1710 on a charge of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $10,000 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Jamie Lee Tasker, 51, Mtn. View, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Saturday in Mtn. View on Mtn. View city charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to display a current state license plate. He is held on $580.30 bail. The Mtn. View Police Department was the arresting agency.
Ashley Nicole Osgood, 33, County Road 9890, was arrested at 12 a.m. Sunday in Cabool on a charge of failure to appear on a Willow Springs city charge of stealing gasoline and released on $700 bail. The Willow Springs Police Department was the arresting agency.
TICKETS
Austin Lee Blankenship, 23, Highway 14, was ticketed at 5:12 a.m. Thursday on Highway 14 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Jason Long.
Kaitlin Lynn Bell, 18, Alton, was ticketed at 3:21 p.m. Thursday on north U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Deputy Jared Peterman.
Nicholas Darrell Holmes, 20, Mammoth Spring, Ark., was ticketed at 5:23 a.m. Friday on U.S. 160 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Peterman.
Joseph Anthony Orozco, 56, north U.S. 63, was ticketed at 2:44 a.m. Saturday on County Road 1710 on charges of driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Deputy Bruno.
INCIDENTS
Allen Moss, 48, Pottersville, reported at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday several items had been stolen from his property. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
A woman reported at 5:28 p.m. Thursday an order of protection had been violated. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending. Deputy Boyle.
Nicholas Haring, 34, County Road 2570, reported at 8:56 a.m. Friday a baseball hat with a wallet and cash, total value $145, had been taken from his house. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Deputies responded at 2:43 p.m. Friday to a home on Kenny Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. A woman requested an ambulance but declined transport. A suspect was arrested pending charges. Deputy Caldwell.
A man reported at 2:48 p.m. Friday his estranged wife left and took their two children with her, and has refused to return phone calls or text messages since July 15. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Pekarek.
Jerry Dewayne Croney, 39, Pomona, reported at 11:28 p.m. Friday his 1997 Dodge Dakota had been stolen from his home. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Bruno.
Deputy Sortman reported at 5:32 p.m. Saturday he responded to a home on Private Road 2451 in reference to a domestic disturbance. A suspect was arrested and charges are pending.
A Mtn. View man reported at 5:52 p.m. Saturday there had been an assault. The case remains under investigation. Deputy Bruno.
Marcia Moyer, 67, County Road 1600, reported at 7:34 p.m. Saturday someone tore the locks and hasps off of two storage buildings and took a laser surveyors transit, two toolboxes and a croquet rack with mallets, total value $200. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Pekarek.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 9:01 a.m. Sunday off of west U.S. 160 in Caulfield, blocking owner access to a propane tank. The vehicle was towed and impounded by J and J Recovery. Deputy Pekarek.
Leonard James Beason, 61, Willow Springs, reported at 3:12 p.m. Sunday an air rifle had been stolen from his home. Deputy Logan Wake.
