INCIDENTS
A man reported at 8:04 a.m. Oct. 7 someone had taken items from his vehicle, parked on Humphries Drive. The case has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Brad Jones.
A man reported at 8:11 a.m. Oct. 7 someone entered his locked vehicle while it was parked on Woodland Avenue. The incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
It was reported at 9 a.m. Oct. 7 a man reported a pair of shoes had been stolen from him while he was at the civic center. Charges are pending. Officer Jones.
Officer John Murrell reported at 9:16 a.m. Oct. 7 officers were dispatched to a home on Missouri Avenue in reference to a disturbance. A woman at the location was transported to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for treatment.
A man reported at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 7 another man had entered his vehicle while it was parked on Grace Avenue and taken several items. The case has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 1:59 p.m. Oct. 7 she had been involved in a physical altercation with her boyfriend earlier that morning. Charges are pending. Officer Murrell.
A woman reported at 3:04 p.m. Oct. 7 someone she has an ex parte order against has been threatening her. The incident was forwarded to prosecutors. Detective Bryan Brauer.
Officer Shannon Sisney reported at 3:29 p.m. Oct. 7 he responded to a report of alleged sexual misconduct involving a child, submitted by the children’s division. No evidence was found during the inquiry, but the case is under investigation.
It was reported at 4:46 p.m. Oct. 7 someone had entered a vehicle on Worcester Street and left property in it. The items were confiscated for safekeeping. Officer Sisney.
A woman reported at 6:18 p.m. Oct. 7 someone entered her apartment on Chippewa Street and taken all of her medications. The case remains under investigation. Officer Sisney.
A woman reported a 7:06 p.m. Oct. 7 she was attending a sports event when her ex-husband violated a court order by walking past her and making profane and demeaning statements directed at her. A probable cause statement has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
It was reported at 11:57 a.m. Oct. 8 a pickup truck had been taken without permission by a man known to the victim. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Murrell.
