CALLS FOR SERVICE
At 12:49 a.m. July 21 officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on East Fourth Street. A probable cause statement was forwarded to county prosecutors regarding possible interference with custody.
A woman reported at 9:57 p.m. July 25 her daughter had taken her grandson, who the caller has legal guardianship of, and refused to return him. The woman was advised officers would keep an eye out for them and that she should report the incident to the sheriff’s department.
Officer Paden Turnbull reported at 11:24 p.m. July 25 he responded to a verbal domestic altercation at a home on Lance Lane. On arrival the subjects told him the confrontation was only verbal and they wanted an officer there so the altercation didn’t escalate.
An officer was dispatched at 12:10 a.m. to a home on Short Street in reference to a dog that was tied in the yard that appeared to be undernourished. The officer observed there were two dogs in the yard and both had very little water and food that was rotten. The officer believed there were also at least two dogs inside the home, which had been without utilities for almost a month.
A police escort was provided for a funeral at 10:30 a.m. July 26.
Officers were dispatched at 4:03 p.m. July 26 to M.U.N.C.H. off of Main Street in reference to a man digging through the dumpster who was having trouble keeping his pants up, showing his buttocks. An employee at M.U.N.C.H. told officers the man left when asked to and when the officers saw the subject walking, he told them he was okay and was leaving town.
Officers responded at 7:16 p.m. July 26 to Booster Field in reference to an individual who had attempted to hang themselves. The individual and witnesses were spoken to by police and an incident report was completed.
Officers were dispatched at 12:21 a.m. July 27 in reference to a vehicle that had been left parked at Casey’s for about six hours. The vehicle had not been reported stolen and the reporting party was informed a tow company would need to be called to remove it.
It was reported at 11:08 a.m. July 27 the doors to the KOA campground building were open. The building was found to be empty.
Officers responded at 2:40 p.m. July 27 to a home in North Harris Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Officers responded at 5:11 p.m. July 27 to a report of a man yelling and screaming on Main Street.
Officers responded at 3:52 a.m. Sunday to a report of a man trespassing on property on County Road 2030 and assisted in the suspect’s arrest.
Officers responded at 8:35 a.m. Sunday in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was found to be verbal and a woman was advised of her judicial remedies.
A report of a careless and imprudent driver was made at 10:20 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle, a tractor trailer unit, was not able to be located.
A caregiver for a disabled man reported at 10:40 a.m. Sunday her employer is refusing to assign a different caregiver due to an illness excused by her doctor, and threatened to report her for neglect if she does not provide care. The woman was advised the incident might be a civil rather than criminal matter.
It was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday three men were attempting to open the lock on a change machine at a car wash on Main Street. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived and there was no sign of damage to the change machine.
Officers responded at 4:05 a.m. Sunday to the Jasper Motors parking lot off of Industrial Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The driver stated he had run out of gas and help was on the way. A check of a female passenger showed active warrants out of Shannon County and the woman was arrested and transported to Howell County Jail.
At 3:50 p.m. Monday a woman asked officers questions about an incident that happened with her teenage daughter in another state.
It was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday there had been a theft from the Light House Church on Horak Drive. Video surveillance showed a male suspect and the incident remains under investigation.
It was reported at 5:10 p.m. Monday cattle were out on Business U.S. 60 across from Waggoner True Value.
At 6:42 p.m. Monday information regarding a suspect in the theft at Light House Church was received.
At 7:23 p.m. Monday an agency assist was requested from Division of Family Services regarding a hotline call. An incident report was made.
Officers responded at 9:22 p.m. Monday to a fire at Don Lupe on West Main Street. The fire had been extinguished before officers arrived.
A well being check was requested at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday at a home on East Sixth Street. It was discovered a man living there had gone outside to smoke and fallen asleep in a chair and another member of the home was unable to go outside and check on him. The man needed no assistance.
Officers responded at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday to Casey’s in reference to finding a syringe in a restroom that a woman who appeared to be high had used twice. A syringe was found in the restroom by a store employee after the woman left and employees stated the same individual had done it before.
Officers responded at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance at Sunshine Village.
It was reported at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday a vehicle was parked on the sidewalk at Sunshine Village.
A well being check was conducted on two individuals at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday at Sunshine Village.
Officers responded at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday to a home on West Main Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
A call was taken at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday from a woman requesting an accident report.
At 3:28 p.m. Tuesday an unsecured abandoned building on South Harris Street was checked and a real estate agent in charge of the building was contacted.
Officers responded at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a domestic disturbance at a home on West Harris Street.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday officers assisted the highway patrol with a prisoner stop.
ACCIDENT
A passenger suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 6:30 p.m. July 27 on South Harris Street, according to Willow Springs police. According to Officer Benaiah Bishop, a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven southbound by Seth C. Hurtt, 30, East Main Street, rear-ended a 2012 Lexus RX350 driven by Kaitlyn N. Perkins, 19, County Road 4990.
A passenger in Perkins’ vehicle, Richard A. Andrade, 65, Coleman, Texas, reportedly suffered evident but nondisabling injuries. The drivers and passengers in each vehicle were using safety devices, according to Bishop. Neither vehicle was towed from the scene.
