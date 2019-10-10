Sept. 30
CRIMINAL
Sandra J. Campbell, Koshkonong, stealing $750 or more, felony.
Glen D. Ramsey, Hartville, third degree assault, felony.
Oct. 1
CRIMINAL
Gregory C. Oliphant, Mtn. Grove, second degree domestic assault, felony.
Dusty R. Whitworth, Ft. Worth, Texas, driving while intoxicated, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, miscellaneous motor carrier violation and operate vehicle in careless/imprudent manner, misdemeanors.
Oct. 3
CRIMINAL
Amanda F. Freeman, Mtn. Grove, possession of controlled substance, felony.
Robert Neuroth, Mtn. Grove, fishing without permit, misdemeanor.
Christina M. Park, Mtn. Grove, passing bad check, misdemeanor.
Devon A. Mikel II, Lebanon, first degree tampering with motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance felony.
Chris A Cazzell, Mansfield, driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right side of road, misdemeanors.
Oct. 4
CRIMINAL
Joshua S. Lusk, Kansas City, Kan., driving while intoxicated with minor child in vehicle, misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.