ARRESTS
Katheryn Mary Mejia, 33, Sedalia, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 24 on Girdley Street on a Johnson County charge of failure to appear on a charge of speeding, and Pettis County charges of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and of drug paraphernalia. She is held without bail. West Plains Police Department.
Justin Ivan Rosa, 26, Lanton Road, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Dec. 26 on Lanton Road on a Greene County charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released on $1,500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Dominique Vallerand, 19, Lanton Road, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Dec. 26 on Lanton Road on a Greene County charge of failure to appear on a charge of first-degree tampering. She is held on $1,500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Aaron Wayne Edwards, 32, County Road 5110, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Dec. 26 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of stealing. He was held on $500 bail and released on his own recognizance. Deputy Torey Thompson.
Billy Waymon Pectol, 39, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Saturday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a Willow Springs charge of larceny. He is held on $2,183 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Thomas Roy Flanagan, 49, Locust Street, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. He is held on $500 bail. Deputy Seth Smith.
Kevin Carson Horton, 35, Springfield, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Willow Springs on a Texas County charge of failure to appear on traffic offenses. He is held on $750 bail. Willow Springs Police Deparment.
Brayden Levi Barton, 20, Third Street, was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Avenue on charges of second-degree burglary, stealing more than $500 but less than $25,000 and probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $17,500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Gary Lee Simmons, 43, Alton, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Sunday at the Oregon County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
TICKET
Nikki Lynn Chickvary, 26, County Road 6330, was ticketed at 2:45 a.m. Saturday on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Deputy Bruno.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday several items of mail had been recovered in the areas of County Road 669 and 6310. A report has been filed and the U.S. Postal Inspector’s office has been notified. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Deputy Ryan Boyle reported at 7:28 p.m. Dec. 24 he was dispatched to a home on County Road 2470 in reference to a domestic disturbance. No assault was reported and the parties separated for the evening.
Kenneth Lynn Smith, 59, Willow Springs, reported at 9:17 a.m. Dec. 26 his tires had been damaged by nails in the roadway on County Road 1990, and that he has found nails in the roadway on several occasions over the past two years. The property damage is valued at $300. Deputy Caldwell.
William Niehaus, 69, Mtn. View, reported at 7:57 a.m. Sunday a Sach-Dalmar chain saw, a full 20 pound propane bottle, a Fluke 177 multi-meter and assorted Craftsman tools, total value $1,040, had been taken from his front yard and a shed on his property. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
