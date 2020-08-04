ARREST
Chad Green was arrested at 7:04 p.m. July 28 on East Third Street on a warrant. Officer Paden Turnbull.
TICKETS
Brennan Allister Strunk, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:21 p.m. July 23 on High Street on a charge of failure to stop at sign. Officer John Thomas.
Shane A. Godby, Waynseville, was ticketed at 8:50 a.m. July 24 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Paul M. Vanbecelaere, Lee’s Summit, was ticketed at 10:15 a.m. July 24 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Allen L. Gover, Lansing, Kan., was ticketed at 2:19 p.m. July 24 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Karla J. Decker, Butler, was ticketed at 3:13 p.m. July 24 on a charge of speeding. Officer Turnbull.
Michelle Dawn Ward, Salem, Ark., was ticketed at 8:12 p.m. July 25 on a charge of speeding. Officer Turnbull.
Barbara J. Briggs, Springhill, Kan., was ticketed at 9:40 a.m. July 26 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Claire E. Chappee, Belthalto, Ill., was ticketed at 10:55 a.m. July 26 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Leteash J.E. Harris, Pensacola, Fla., was ticketed at 9:35 a.m. July 29 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Kegan J. Drown, West Plains, was ticketed at 10 a.m. July 29 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 9:53 a.m. July 23 a woman called to speak with an officer who worked an accident she had been in. The woman was told the officer would contact her when he was on duty.
It was reported at 10 a.m. July 23 a call was received from Yarber Mortuary requesting a funeral escort.
It was reported at 10:41 a.m. July 23 a call was received from Casey’s reporting that a woman in a blue Cavalier was asking people how to get home. Officer Glen Moore and Assistant Chief Wes Ellison spoke to the woman who told the officers she had just moved to the area from out of state and she wasn’t sure how to get to her house. She said once she hit Twin Bridges she would remember.
It was reported at 12:49 p.m. July 23 a woman called to inform the police of a scam call she received.
It was reported at 1:49 p.m. July 23 a woman called to report a dog showed up on her front porch that did not belong to her. Animal control was dispatched to get the dog.
It was reported at 12:13 a.m. July 24 a rear door alarm at Town and Country was set off. An officer checked and found no unlocked doors or subjects in the area.
It was reported at 8:28 a.m. July 24 a man called to ask about a citation he received.
It was reported at 9:42 a.m. July 24 a man called to ask about a child custody situation.
It was reported at 10:13 a.m. July 24 a man called to ask what to do about a child custody situation.
It was reported at 10:23 a.m. July 24 a man called saying he locked his keys in his car. He was advised the police don’t unlock cars and was given the number of a place that does.
It was reported at 2:48 p.m. July 24 a man called to report a fire in a field.
It was reported at 3:34 p.m. July 24 a man said he went over the viaduct and spotted a white powder on the tracks. Burlington Northern-San Francisco was contacted to check it out.
It was reported at 9:50 p.m. July 24 a call was received from 911 to assist an ambulance with a man having hallucinations.
It was reported at 10:40 p.m. July 24 a call was received about shots fired from a silver Jeep on County Road 5320. Officers were advised to keep a look out.
It was reported at 12:54 a.m. July 25 a call was received about a single gunshot on Z Highway. Officer could not locate the source of the gunshot.
It was reported at 7:15 a.m. July 25 a call was received about a video online showing a domestic situation.
It was reported at 7:45 a.m. July 25 a man requested to park his truck in the police parking lot.
It was reported at 8:53 a.m. July 25 a boy was shooting a pellet gun at apartment windows. The police advised the parents that discharge of projectile weapons is not allowed in city limits.
It was reported at 11:17 a.m. July 25 the department received a call about a child with knives. Officers spoke with the parent, who was trying to teach the child how to throw knives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.