INCIDENT REPORTS
At 5:24 p.m. April 15 Officer Chris Barrett reported he was dispatched to a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard to investigate an incident in which a man was seen trying to leave the store with merchandise that was not scanned or paid for, along with merchandise that was scanned at a checkout. The suspect was trespassed from the property and a report will be forwarded to prosecutors.
At 5:33 p.m. April 15 officers investigated a possible court order violation. No charges are filed and the case will be recorded as closed and suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
At 11:59 p.m. April 15 officers were dispatched to Lanton Road regarding two men fighting. During the investigation a person with an active county warrant was discovered, and resisted arrest while being taken into custody. No injuries were observed while on scene and no medical attention was requested. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 2:42 a.m. April 16 to a business at Parkway Shopping Center regarding a burglary in progress. It was discovered a man had entered an open area, but hadn’t committed a crime. The business owners declined to pursue charges. Officer Justin Brown.
Officer Jones reported at 7:54 a.m. April 16 he was dispatched to a home on Luna Drive to investigate a report of a deceased woman. It was discovered that a 66-year-old woman had died of apparent natural causes. No further investigation is expected.
At 10:23 a.m. April 16 an employee of a business on Bill Virdon Boulevard reported a license plate was taken from a business-owned vehicle. It was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen. Officer Kinder.
At 1:48 p.m. April 16 Cpl. Powell reported he responded to Lifepoint Church on Nebraska Avenue regarding property damage. A window was broken out of a church van. The incident is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched at 2:16 p.m. April 16 to a business on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a report someone attempted to leave the business without paying for $55.42 worth of merchandise. The suspect was issued a summons on charges and trespassed from the business. Officer Kinder.
It was reported at 6:55 p.m. April 16 a four-wheeler was stolen from the front yard of a home on Lanton Road. The case is under investigation. Officer Brown.
At 7:59 p.m. April 16 a traffic stop was conducted on East Main Street, and as a result of a positive hit by a K9 officer drugs and drug paraphernalia were located. An occupant of the vehicle was arrested and the incident is under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
At 2:18 a.m. April 17 Cpl. Stephens responded to a report of a man traveling in a vehicle who had expressed a wish to harm himself. The man was found and a traffic stop was conducted, resulting in the individual being transported to OMC for treatment.
Officer Brown reported at 3:55 p.m. April 17 he was dispatched to a home on Utah Street regarding a fight in progress. On arrival it was discovered a man and woman involved had fled the scene, and there was a fight between two men that resulted in one of them being struck on the arm with a tire tool. None of the involved parties sought medical attention and a report will be forwarded to prosecutors.
At 5:01 p.m. April 17 officers investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle that was stopped by sheriff’s deputies on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. After a K9 deployment and search, drug paraphernalia was located. The items were seized, but no charges are being pursued. Officer Bradshaw.
