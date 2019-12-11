Two men suffered injuries in a car crash at 1:30 a.m. Saturday on WW Highway in Shannon County, 4 miles southeast of Summersville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. T.R. Nelson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Christopher A. Sandoval, 20, of Winona was driving west in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road, struck hay bales and rolled.
The report shows Sandoval and his passenger Jacob W. Wilson, 19, of Newark, were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Reportedly, Sandoval suffered serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield and Wilson and sought his own medical treatment for minor injuries. No condition reports are available.
Cpl. Nelson was assisted by Cpl. J.S. Cunningham.
