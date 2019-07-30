ARRESTS
Michael Darris Clark, 27, Willow Springs, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Friday on County Road 5640 on a charge of second-degree assault. He was released on $3,000 bail. Deputy Torey Thompson.
John Daniel Goodman, 44, Willow Springs, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Willow Springs Police Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance and released on $5,000 bail. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Marlene Veda Thompson, 61, County Road 1770, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. Friday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on charges of second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more. She was released on $5,000 bail. Deputy Jennifer Harper.
Bradley Aaron Collins, 42, Mtn. View, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Friday at the Booneville Department of Corrections on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of violation of an order of protection for an adult. He is held on $2,500 bail. Deputy Reid.
Joshua Gregory Dejarnette, 35, Missouri Avenue, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Friday at the sheriff’s department on a Taney County charge of probation violation on convictions of second-degree assault. He is held without bail. The Shannon County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Arthur Leon Huffman, 21, County Road 4210, was arrested at 4:45 a.m. Saturday on Texas County charges of probation violation on convictions on theft, distribution of marijuana, driving while revoked/suspended, driving without a seat belt and possession of marijuana. He is held without bail. Deputy Thompson.
Emma M. Tanner, 26, Mtn. View, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Saturday at the Texas County Jail on Mtn. View city charges of failure to appear. She is held on $425 bail. The Mtn. View Police Department was the arresting agency.
William Duane Wadkins, 56, Bakersfield, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. Saturday at the Baxter County, Ark., Sheriff’s Department on charges of failure to appear on charges of stealing $750 or more and probation violation on a conviction of passing a bad check. He is held on $3,203.58 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Kobe Allen Hicks, 23, Springfield, Mo., was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Saturday at the junction of north U.S. 63 and Highway 14 on a Willow Springs city charge of failure to appear and is held on $1,330 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
TICKET
Jose Inez Gonzales, 37, Private Road 2023, was ticketed at 2:30 a.m. Friday on north U.S. 63 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Deputy Matt Roberts.
INCIDENTS
Ashley Dawn Burk, 32, Willow Springs, reported at 11:03 a.m. Friday someone was using the license plates left on a vehicle she sold to A to Z Recycling, discovered after she got a bill for $28.70 worth of toll road charges from the state of Colorado. The plates have been entered into law enforcement databases as stolen. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Deputy Caldwell reported at 11:26 a.m. Friday he responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on County Road 1410. The parties separated and there are no charges at this time.
Bradley Dowell Kintner, 28, County Road 6540, reported at 9:49 a.m. Saturday someone stole a blue and white 2016 Yamaha TTR50 dirt bike valued at $400 from his yard. Deputy Webb.
Deputy Seth Smith reported at 10:44 p.m. Sunday a report had been taken for a domestic assault.
