ARRESTS
Michael Wayne Beane, 49, Summit Street, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at Walmart on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $2,000 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Ashley Dawn Hackworth, 38, Kay Drive, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday at her home on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of forgery. She is held $7,500 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
TICKET
Jeremy Joel Arvidson, 24, Highway 17, was ticketed at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. Deputy Bruno.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday multiple firearms were stolen in a burglary in the Mtn. View area. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Logan Wake.
Truman Poole, 41, County Road 3250, reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday that license plates he had taken off of his vehicle had been stolen and the plates had been used on a vehicle that had been photographed on an Oklahoma turnpike passing a tollbooth without paying. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
