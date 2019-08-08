ARRESTS
Tristen Chase Wimberley, 20, West Plains, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. July 29 on a charge of third degree assault. Officer Nate Bean.
Michael Andrew Bryant, 30, West Plains, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. July 29 on a charge of failure to appear. Officer Brad Jones.
William Scott Pilkington, 30, Creighton, was arrested at 12:26 p.m. July 29 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer John Murrell.
Jeffery Lynn Coffel, 55, West Plains, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. July 29 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Brandon Stephens.
James Leroy Magnuson, 43, West Plains, was arrested at 7:11 a.m. July 31 on charges of failure to appear on charges of operating defective equipment, driving while suspended, failure to display a current state license plate and driving without a license. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Jason David Parker Hill, 34, West Plains, was arrested at 4:35 a.m. Aug. 1 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked, failure to provide proof of insurance and improper lighting. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Rain Collins, 20, Thayer, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Aug. 1 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, improper lighting, failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to display a current state license plate, destruction of city property and driving while revoked. The Oregon County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Rose B. Trent, 47, West Plains, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. Friday on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Officer Justin Brown.
Micaiah Joel L’annais, 31, West Plains, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. Saturday on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and operating defective equipment. Officer Stephens.
Kayla Marie Barnett, 21, West Plains, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Saturday on a warrant and ticketed on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Wes Stuart.
James Dale Campbell, 22, West Plains, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on charges of armed criminal action, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear on charges of destruction of private property, stealing, interference with police, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, trespassing, driving while suspended, being a minor in possession of intoxicants and failure to use a seatbelt. Officer Bradshaw.
TICKETS
Billie Jean Ward, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:02 a.m. July 29 on Lynn Street on a charge of noncompliance with city codes regarding lawn maintenance. Officer Tracy Morris.
Stephanie Ann Trail, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:28 a.m. July 29 on Bill Virdon Boulevard on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Ivie Powell.
Donna Marie Favorite, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:27 p.m. July 29 on Garfield Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
Mackenzie Lauren Bergman, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:12 p.m. July 29 on Main Street on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Michael Tinsley.
Austin Lee Stephens, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 5:08 p.m. July 29 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Tinsley.
Micheline Carol McWhorter, Moody, was ticketed at 6:25 p.m. July 29 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop light. Officer Stephens.
Derek Lynn Leatherwood, Caulfield, was ticketed at 6:28 p.m. July 29 on Broadway on a charge of trespassing. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Ivan V. Seu, Vancouver, Wash., was ticketed at 7:10 p.m. July 29 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Stephens.
Maressa Rose Ann Czajkowski, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:34 p.m. July 29 on K Highway on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Tinsley.
Jessica Marie Sloan, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:31 p.m. July 29 on Curry Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Tinsley.
Jesse Dayton Morgan, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:37 a.m. July 30 on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Matthew Glenn Edmonson, Moody, was ticketed at 11:31 a.m. July 30 at Southern Hills Shopping Center on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Carson Lee Smith, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:42 p.m. July 30 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
Amber Lee Taylor, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:56 p.m. July 30 on Girdley Street on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Wichowski.
Levi Bodie Thornsberry, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:41 p.m. July 30 on Broadway on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Tinsley.
Gordon Pernell Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:32 a.m. July 31 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bean.
Anthony D. Evetts, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:32 p.m. July 31 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Chris Barrett.
Aaron Wade Bell, Huntersville, N.C., was ticketed at 3:33 p.m. July 31 on College Street on a charge of speeding. Officer Tinsley.
Eduardo Delgado Lopez, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:51 p.m. July 31 on Thornburg Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Chris Barrett.
Keyera Dawn Kelly Cockrum, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:06 p.m. July 31 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Burnes.
Andy W. Turner, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:14 p.m. July 31 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
Derek Lynn Leatherwood, Caulfield, was ticketed at 4:21 p.m. July 31 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of littering. Officer Tinsley.
Joshua T. Haase, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:33 p.m. July 31 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
Victoria Jane Carey, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:16 a.m. Aug. 1 on Thayer Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Christopher Wade Singleton, McCrory, Ark., was ticketed at 2:39 p.m. Aug. 1 on U.S. 63 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Sean Barrett.
Carol Jo York, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:10 p.m. Aug. 1 on Jackson Street on a charge of failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Bean.
Ashton D. Rader, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:44 p.m. Aug. 1 on Jefferson Avenue on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Chris Barrett.
Jacob Christian Wilmoth, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:10 a.m. Friday on Abe Taylor on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and speeding. Officer Stephens.
Shelly M. Saldona, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:25 a.m. Friday on CC Highway on a charge of speeding.
Stacy Brian Falkenrath, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:55 a.m. Friday on CC Highway on a charge of speeding. Officer Stephens.
Zackerie Robert Rumple, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 1:03 a.m. Saturday on Ramsuer Road on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Officer Stuart.
Edwin Eugene Harrison, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:22 a.m. Saturday on Jackie Garrett Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Tinsley.
Brandon Dennis Hudson, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:36 a.m. Saturday on Woodland Drive on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Brown.
Gerald Joseph Veloria, West Plains, was ticketed at 6 p.m. Saturday on St. Louis Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Stephens.
Kayla Marie Barnett, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:36 p.m. Saturday on Howell Avenue on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Stuart.
Derek Lynn Leatherwood, Caulfield, was ticketed at 10:28 p.m. Saturday on Gibson Avenue on a charge of trespassing. Officer Burnes.
Scott E. Erzinger, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:22 a.m. Sunday on Padgett Drive on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Tinsley.
Scott Daniel Johnson, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:40 p.m. Sunday on Gibson Avenue on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Stuart.
Shae Ashlyn Kinserlow, Summersville, was ticketed at 6:25 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Stephens.
Ryan Lee Sheppard, Raymore, was ticketed at 7:10 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Stephens.
INCIDENTS
Officer Bean reported at 12:18 a.m. July 29 he was dispatched to West Plains Motel in reference to a man that had walked to the front desk with blood on him. It was discovered an assault had taken place on First Street, and the man was taken to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for treatment. A suspect was arrested pending formal charges.
A woman reported at 10:01 a.m. July 29 she had been the victim of identity theft. There is no suspect and the incident remains under investigation. Officer Murrell.
A woman reported at 11:43 a.m. July 29 the police had been requested to make contact with her and her child by the child’s father, in violation of a protection order. Charges are pending. Officer Murrell.
It was reported at 12:10 p.m. July 29 a juvenile male made threatening statements against personnel at a facility on Division Drive. Officer Sean Barrett.
It was reported at 3:20 p.m. July 29 two packages had been stolen from a home on Jefferson Avenue. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Stuart.
A man reported at 4:02 p.m. July 29 his daughter had been abused while in the care of her mother. The incident has been forwarded to detectives for further investigation. Officer Stuart.
An assault was reported at 4:55 p.m. July 29 at a location on Rita Place. A complaint has been forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Stuart.
Officer Stephens reported at 7:30 p.m. July 29 he was on patrol when he saw a man he knew to have an active warrant at a home on Utah Avenue. The suspect was arrested and charges are pending for possession of a controlled substance.
Officer Wichowski reported at 9:21 p.m. July 29 he responded to a home on Anne Drive in reference to a juvenile that was out of control. It was determined the juvenile had assaulted a family member and the incident has been forwarded to juvenile authorities.
A child was reported missing at 11:23 p.m. July 29 from a home on Debra Drive. The child was located shortly after and the incident has been forwarded to juvenile authorities. Officer Bradshaw.
It was reported at 11:03 a.m. July 30 a woman attempted to use a counterfeit bill for payment at Casey’s on Preacher Roe Boulevard. The bill was confiscated for evidence and the suspect is unidentified at this time. Officer Sisney.
