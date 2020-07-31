TICKETS
Thomas E. Ellis, Springfield, was ticketed at 11:14 p.m. July 16 on a charge of speeding. Officer Weaver.
Shelby Rae Detwiler, Pomona, was ticketed at 12:42 a.m. July 17 on North Harris Street on a charge of failure to stop at sign. Officer Thomas.
Johnny Lee Gebert, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 5:57 a.m. July 17 on North Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at sign. Officer Thomas.
Jon Lynn Ray, Archie, was ticketed at 6:55 a.m. July 17 on Highway 137 on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Thomas.
