INCIDENTS
At 11:18 p.m. Dec. 25, it was discovered a man provided false information to law enforcement in order to avoid prosecution. A probable cause statement for a charge of making a false report has been filed. Officer Whitley Clark.
At 1:38 a.m. Dec. 26, Officer Colter Reid responded to Ranch House Bar and Grill on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding property damage. It was determined someone damaged a door and assaulted another person. A suspect was identified and the case is under investigation.
At 7:59 a.m. Dec. 26 officers were dispatched to a business on Chestnut Bend off of the U.S. 63 bypass regarding an alarm. An unknown suspect entered the building and stole cash. Officer Burnes.
At 8:48 a.m. Dec. 26 Cpl. Shannon Sisney responded to a home on Johnson Street regarding a report of an unresponsive person. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and no further investigation is expected.
