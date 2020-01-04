TICKETS
Julie L. Johnson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11:18 a.m. Dec. 26 on Main Street on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
Michael Scott Long, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 26 on a charge of speeding. Officer Travis Weaver.
Danil I. Liubimov, Elk Creek, Minn., was ticketed at 1:40 p.m. Dec. 27 at the interchange of U.S. 60 and U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedleston.
Glynis Smith, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:56 p.m. Dec. 27 on a charge of failure to keep within a single lane. Officer Weaver.
Jacob Steven Wakefield, Springfield, Ill., was ticketed at 6:58 p.m. Dec. 27 on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Cierra Nichole Moore, Purdy, was ticketed at 7:40 p.m. Dec. 27 on a charge of speeding. Officer Weaver.
Heather Nicole Bradshaw, Mtn. Grove, was ticketed at 7:44 p.m. Dec. 27 on a charge of failure to wear a seat belt. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
Sydney Reed Durnell, Alton, was ticketed at 8:16 p.m. Sunday on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Turnbull.
Mathew Tyler Martin, Kimberling City, was ticketed at 9:49 p.m. Sunday on Ferguson Street on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Gabriel David Ivins, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of speeding. Asst. Chief Ellison.
Curtis A. Cross, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bishop.
INCIDENTS
Officer Turnbull reported at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 28 he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle and the vehicle failed to yield. Turnbull added that his patrol car became disabled during the pursuit.
It was reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday an ambulance had been called to a home on North Ash Street in reference to a woman who had been found unresponsive. Asst. Chief Ellison.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
At 8:56 a.m. Dec. 26 a man called to report a woman panhandling on the west U.S. 60 exit near the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) shed. The reporting party said he didn’t know who the woman was but he recognized her from a mug shot he saw on Facebook.
At 9:23 a.m. Dec. 26 the Howell County Sheriff’s Department contacted the police department regarding a woman panhandling in the area of U.S. 60 and U.S. 63 near the MoDOT shed. Officers were unable to locate the woman.
It was reported at 11 a.m. Dec. 26 a female dog and two puppies were in the road at the corner of Park Street and Grand Street. The dogs’ home was located and they were returned there.
It was reported at 2:35 a.m. Dec. 27 a statement had been taken from a woman who reported her wallet was missing.
At 5:02 p.m. Sunday a report was received that an Xbox 360 had been stolen, along with a location the gaming console was presumed to be.
At 7:27 p.m. Sunday officers were asked to respond to Casey’s in reference to a theft.
At 8:40 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a possible theft at Dollar General. It was discovered nothing had been stolen.
It was reported at 9:32 a.m. Sunday a man with an umbrella was asking for money. He was located and told to go home.
It was reported at 1:15 a.m. Monday a woman had come to the police station for the Ministerial Alliance.
It was reported at 1:34 a.m. Monday an employee at Mercy Clinic had requested assistance with a patient who was being combative. Officers responded to the clinic and the patient was given a ride home.
It was reported at 2:45 a.m. Monday a man had called wanting to speak with an officer about his vehicle.
It was reported at 2:57 a.m. Monday the station had received a call from Missouri State Highway Patrol officials asking if the department could do a bond on a subject.
It was reported at 9:56 a.m. Monday a man had come to the station asking about property being returned to him.
It was reported at 10 a.m. Monday a man had requested a copy of a report regarding a well-being check. It was determined the police department wasn’t the agency that did the well-being check.
At 10 a.m. Dec. 10 it was reported a camera at Booster Field had been pulled from the ceiling of a building, tearing wires on the camera and bending the soffit on the building.
At 10:05 a.m. Monday, city officials called requesting an officer at Booster Field in reference to property damage.
At 2:35 a.m. Monday it was reported officers had been dispatched in reference to an intoxicated person that had fallen. The person was transported to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC).
It was reported at 6:50 p.m. Monday a request had been made regarding a well-being check on a woman. She was contacted and stated she was fine.
It was reported at 8:46 p.m. Monday there had been an alarm at Jasper Engines. The doors were checked and the building was found to be secure.
It was reported at 9:06 p.m. Monday there had been a door alarm had been activated at Tractor Supply Company. The shift manager was on scene and the door was secure when officers arrived.
At 8:09 a.m. Tuesday it was reported the Howell County Prosecutor’s office called to speak with Asst. Chief Ellison.
At 9:22 a.m. Tuesday it was reported a woman had called regarding being fingerprinted for an adoption.
At 12:44 a.m. Wednesday it was reported that 911 officials had requested that an officer respond to Dollar General parking lot in order to speak with a woman. The woman indicated she was having suicidal thoughts and emergency medical services were dispatched to take the woman for treatment.
It was reported at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday an officer was dispatched to Casey’s to check on a man who was loitering. He was gone when officers arrived.
It was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday the West Plains Police Department had requested assistance with an investigation.
At 12:19 a.m. Thursday 911 requested officers go to a location on North Center Street in reference to a man who was knocking on doors. Officers were unable to locate him.
