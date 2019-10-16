ARRESTS
Anthony Ray Johnson, 26, U.S. 160, was arrested at 1 p.m. Thursday at the West Plains municipal courtroom on an Oregon County charge of stealing $750 or more. He was held on $2,500 bail and transferred to the Thayer Police Department. West Plains Police Department.
Benjamin John Foster, 26, ZZ Highway, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Thursday on Catalpa Street on a Willow Springs charge of failure to appear and released on $165 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Dillon R. Luck, 19, Willow Springs, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Thursday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. He is held on $2,500 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
Frank Lee Roberts, 56, Third Street, was arrested at 10:18 p.m. Thursday on County Road 8030 on a charge of failure to return to confinement. He is held on $10,000 bail. Deputy Hatten.
Deputy Logan Wake reported at 3:18 p.m. Sunday a traffic stop was attempted on Sunset Terrace. A dark blue Cadillac led law enforcement officers on a chase that lasted about 20 minutes, with illegal items being thrown from it during that time before the vehicle crashed in Douglas County. A firearm was thrown from the vehicle after it crashed, Wake reported. Two of the three occupants were arrested at the scene and the third escaped on foot. Charges pending.
Paul R. Templeton, 60, Highway 142, reported at noon Monday 150 gallons of diesel fuel valued at $360 had been stolen from a farm tank. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
It was reported at 5:01 p.m. Monday some mediation and a Marlin firearm had been stolen from a home on County Road 1050. The incident remains under investigation. Deputy Wake.
Ricky Joe Ledbetter, 50, County Road 8470, reported at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday someone had damaged his mailbox. Deputy Caldwell.
