ARRESTS
Mathew Alixander Cash, 26, Willow Springs, was arrested at 11:51 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 60 on Mtn. View city charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of narcotics manufacturing equipment, failure to use a seat belt and possession of marijuana. He is held on $1,410 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Dereck McKenzie Castle, 29, Willow Springs, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the courthouse on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport and a Willow Springs charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to signal. He was released on $4,817.50 bail. Deputy Ashley Haddock.
Alfred Matthew Collins, 46, County Road 6610, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Thursday at the probation and parole office on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of forgery. He is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy Robert Greenan.
Timothy Roy Vetterkind, 44, Colby, Wis., was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 63 on a Harrison County charge of failure to appear. He is being held on $199 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Kami Alica Croney, 35, Pottersville, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Thursday on K Highway on a Greene County charge of nonsupport. She is being held on $500 bail. Deputy Chris Pekarek.
INCIDENT
Kimberly Ann Hale, 59, County Road 8030, reported at 5:26 p.m. Thursday someone she knows had forged a personal check for $176 to purchase groceries at Ramey supermarket. Deputy Pekarek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.