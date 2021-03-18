ARRESTS
Roger Maggard Jr., 45, Willow Springs, was arrested at 5:16 a.m. March 10 in Willow Springs on a warrant for probation violation on a conviction of nonsupport and released on $500 bail. Willow Springs Police Department.
Michael Lewis Maloy, 32, Pomona, was arrested at 7:49 a.m. March 10 in Willow Springs on an Ozark County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and held without bail. Deputy Seth Smith.
Kimberly Michelle Tucker, 37, Pomona, was arrested at 9 a.m. March 10 on Main Street on a Douglas County warrant for probation violation on a conviction of stealing $750 or more and released to Douglas County. Deputy Logan Wake.
Travis Scott Licare, 35, Jackson, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. March 10 at Bonne Terre Department of Corrections on charges of first-degree assault or attempted assault causing serious injury or involving a special victim, leaving the scene of an accident, careless and imprudent driving causing an accident, and failure to register a motor vehicle. He is held on $50,000 bail. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Michael Dean Clouse, 36, Licking, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. March 10 at the Texas County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear on a Willow Springs charge, held on $27 bail, and released with time served. Willow Springs Police.
Sarah Beth Toten, 33, County Road 1280, was arrested at 2 p.m. March 10 in West Plains on a warrant for probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and held with $15,000 bail. Deputy Sletten.
Nicole Ann Kinder, 47, Independence, was arrested at 11:57 a.m. March 11 on Summit Street on a Wright County warrant for failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked or suspended first offense, speeding, and driver or front seat passenger failure to wear a seat belt. She was released on $250 bail. West Plains Police.
Terry Wayne Wake, 45, Willow Springs, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. March 11 at the courthouse on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of violation of an order of protection for an adult, held on $2,500 bail, and released on his own recognizance. Deputy Torey Thompson.
Madison Paige Fultz, 22, County Road 6070, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. March 11 in West Plains on a charge of stealing a motor vehicle and was released on $5,000 bail. Deputy Buddy Thompson.
Herbert Odell Palmer, 62, Ninth Street, was arrested at 3 p.m. March 11 at the court house on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $2,500 bail. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
INCIDENT
A man reported at 1:30 p.m. March 10 mail containing checks had either been stolen from a mailbox off of NN Highway in the Mtn. View area, or had been lost in transit. Deputy Caldwell.
