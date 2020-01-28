ARRESTS
Bryan Douglas Brower, 23, Willow Springs, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in Willow Springs. He is charged with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting, and has been issued a summons on the charges. Willow Springs Police Department.
Briana Lynette McClung, 23, Lambert Lane, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Jan. 21 at Ozarks Medical Center on a Boone County charge of failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault. She was held on $1,000 bail and released to Boone County. West Plains Police Department.
Shyanne Alexa Roper, 17, Willow Springs, was arrested at 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at the sheriff’s department on charges of failure to appear on charges of first-degree tampering and leaving the scene of a motor accident. She was released on $5,000 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Christopher Allen Roberts, 28, County Road 1280, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Department of Corrections in Fordland on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of nonsupport. He is held on $500 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Beth Ann Collins, 41, Woods Street, was arrested at 11 a.m. Wednesday at her home on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released on a summons. Deputy Justin Riley.
Kimberly Michelle Tucker, 36, Mtn. View, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday at the probation office on charges of failure to appear on Mtn. View and Willow Springs charges. She is held on $968.64 bail. Deputy Crownover.
Kyle D. Tilley, 24, Mtn. Home, Ark., was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday at the Ozark County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of passing a bad check. He was released on $100 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Victoria Jalene Collins, 30, Willow Springs, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday in Willow Springs on charges of failure to appear. She was released on $320 bail. Willow Springs Police Department.
Barbra Lynnette Newton, 41, Olden Street, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Thursday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing $750 or more. She was released on $15,000 bail. Jailer Clark.
Charris Jonea Reily, 43, Mtn. View, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Thursday in Mtn. View on Texas County charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia, plus other charges of failure to appear. She is held without bail. Mtn. View Police Department.
Leslie Owen Collins, 45, Private Road 1280, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. Thursday at his home on charges of failure to appear on charges of stealing $25,000 or more, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a public nuisance and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was released on $10,000 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Sheldon Lee Stokes, 26, Woodland Avenue, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Thursday on County Road 6880 on a Lafayette County charge of probation violation on convictions of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving, resulting in an accident. He is held on $2,500 bail. Deputy Darren Spangler.
INCIDENTS
Jennifer Diane Burke, County Road 6540, reported at 11:50 a.m. Jan. 21 her 13-year-old nephew, of whom she is a guardian, had run away. It is believed he is in the West Plains area with a friend, and a report has been entered into law enforcement databases. Deputy Caldwell.
An employee of E.J.’s RV Sales on north U.S. 63 reported at 11:53 a.m. Jan. 21 someone had stolen nine propane tanks, a generator and a golf cart. The golf cart was later located nearby and returned to the business. The propane tanks were valued at $315. Deputy Caldwell.
A woman reported at 11:59 a.m. Jan. 21 she had been assaulted by another woman at a location on County Road 1410. Deputy Caldwell.
An employee of Anchor convenience store in Mtn. View reported at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday someone had pumped $136.26 worth of diesel fuel and left without paying, driving a semi pulling a cattle hauler. Deputy Caldwell.
Steve M. Yost, 60, CC Highway, reported at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday a license plate from a utility trailer had been lost or stolen. The plate has been entered into law enforcement databases.
Robert Lane Lowrance, 28, County Road 6960, reported at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday a 20-inch Stihl chainsaw, two log chains, a red 1-gallon gas can, oil and other items valued at $660 total had been stolen from property on County Road 7960 near Moody. Deputy Caldwell.
Deputy Bruno reported at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday he was dispatched to a home on County Road 1240 regarding a domestic disturbance. No charges were filed at the time of report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.