Valerie Kossakowski, Salem, Ark., was ticketed at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 24 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Alex Turner, Dothan, Ala., was ticketed at 1:20 p.m. Dec. 24 on U.S. 60 on charges of exceeding the speed limit by 20 to 25 mph and having no valid license. Officer Hedlesten.
Dustin Levi Collins, Springfield, was ticketed at 9:50 Dec. 24 on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Corey Clark.
Brian Keith Olivio, Eureka, was ticketed at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 25 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Krystal Dawn Appleton, Sikeston, was ticketed at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 26 on East Main Street on a stop sign violation. Officer Hedlesten.
Devin Kyle Blake, Springfield, was ticketed at 2:20 p.m. Dec. 26 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Elizabeth Lee Stotts, Sturdivant, was ticketed at 9:05 a.m. Dec. 27 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Krista Leann Shelby, Ozark, was ticketed at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 27 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Radu Pop, Brentwood, Tenn., was ticketed at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 27 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Ethan Cole Woods, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 27 on Harris Street on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer John Thomas.
Abbie Rai Kargel, Mtn. Grove, was ticketed at 3:55 p.m. Dec. 28 on Welch Drive on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Matthew Eric Sherwood, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:55 p.m. Dec. 29 on Main Street on charges of failure to register vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Bishop.
Adam David Kimbrough, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 30 in the Bear Crossing Shopping Center on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Bishop.
It was reported at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 24, staff at Willow Springs Ambulance observed a disturbance in the cemetery across the street from the ambulance station. An officer arrived spoke with people in the cemetery who said a person pulled a knife on them. The officer searched the scene but couldn’t find the man.
It was reported at 4:04 p.m. Dec. 24 an officer responded to the Dollar General for a report of a man being trespassed from the property. At 4:58 p.m. an officer arrived to trespass a woman for attempted shoplifting.
It was reported at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 24 an officer responded to Pine Grove Road and Clingan Avenue for a cow in the road. The officer spoke with the owner who said someone would retrieve it.
It was reported at 8:04 p.m. Dec. 24 a man was walking in the road trying to get into people’s cars. The officer spoke with the man and found him to be in an intoxicated state. The man couldn’t speak English and another officer had to translate. The man was taken home.
It was reported at 6 p.m. Dec. 25 an officer responded to a scene on Hill Street for a flue fire.
It was reported at 8 p.m. Dec. 25 an officer spoke with a man who said he left money in an envelope in his center console in his car unlocked. When he went to retrieve it, the money was gone.
It was reported at 9:56 p.m. Dec. 25 an officer responded to a residence on Springfield Road to trespass a man who was in a field on the owner’s property.
It was reported at 10:50 a.m. Dec. 26 an officer responded to a domestic disturbance on Pine Street. The officer spoke with a man who was assisting his daughter in retrieving some items from her former girlfriend. A disagreement broke out and the daughter decided left without the items.
It was reported at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 26 an officer responded to a house on High Street for a possible break-in. The officer spoke with the owner who said the house was vacant. It appears an animal, possibly a raccoon, got into the house knocked things over and scratched a hole in the carpet.
A burglary was reported at 4:17 p.m. Dec. 26 on Lance Lane. The suspect was located and the property recovered.
It was reported at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 27 an officer received a call about a panic alarm going off at a residence on Hickory Hills Drive. The officer spoke with the owner who said it was a false alarm.
A fence on Walnut Street was reported damaged at 5:11 p.m. Dec. 27.
A child runaway was reported at 8:45 p.m. Dec. 27 on Park Street. The child was found and released to parents, and a referral was sent to the juvenile office.
It was reported at 6:47 p.m. Dec. 28 an officer assisted emergency medical personnel with a patient on Fourth Street.
It was reported at 6:51 p.m. Dec. 28 the Howell County Sheriff’s Department found a firearm which had been reported stolen in 2015. It was a Browning 10 gauge shotgun.
It was reported at 6:55 a.m. Dec. 29 an officer responded to Love’s for a report of a van blocking the trash compactor. The officer spoke with the van’s owner and asked him to leave.
It was reported at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 29 an officer responded to a man living on Sixth Street who said an Australian shepherd was running loose. He said it happened at 3 a.m. and the dog woke the other dogs in the neighborhood, keeping him awake, and he had also seen it loose later in the morning. Animal control spoke with the dog’s owner and warned him to keep the dog contained.
It was reported at 2:04 p.m. Dec. 29 a business on West Main Street requested extra patrols until Jan. 6.
It was reported at 2:21 p.m. Dec. 29, and again at 3:29 p.m., 911 requested that an officer spoke to a woman on West Main Street regarding harassment.
It was report at 3 a.m. Dec. 30 a woman living on Sixth Street called saying there were two dogs, said to be a husky and a pit bull, running loose around her house. The animal control officer could not locate the dogs but told the reporting party extra patrol would be done.
