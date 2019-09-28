CRIMINAL
Sept. 23
George Danielson, Mtn. Grove, unlawful possession of firearm, felony.
Sept. 24
Kyle D. Akers, Plato, three counts of passing bad checks, felony.
Matthew L. Dawson, Springfield, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments, felony.
Adam R. Parsons Sr., Cabool, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments, felony.
Chad L. Tyra, Kansas City, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments, felony.
Sept. 25
Travis J. Adamson, Mansfield, receiving stolen property and first degree tampering with motor vehicle, felonies.
