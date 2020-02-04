ARRESTS
Marissa Ann Reams, 30, Licking, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 24 at the Wright County Jail on Howell County charges of forgery and stealing, a Texas County charge of driving while revoked/suspended, a Laclede County charge of failure to appear on a charge of forgery and Taney County charges of possession of a controlled substance. She was held on $15,000 bail and transported to Texas County. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Austin Leath Velarde, 24, Pomona, was arrested at noon Jan. 24 at the courthouse on a Branson charge of failure to appear on a charge of shoplifting. He is held on $500 bail. Deputy James Crownover.
Brad Dean Cowell, 42, Willow Springs, was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Jan. 24 in Pascagoula, Miss., on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing and released on $1,500 bail. Deputy Shawn Tune.
Anna Michelle Messmer, 36, Eminence, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 24 at the sheriff’s department on a Shannon County charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and held on $300 bail. Jailer Blaise Dudding.
Jordan D. Lee, 19, Birch Tree, was arrested at 4:40 a.m. Jan. 25 on West Sixth Street on a charge of first-degree tampering. He is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy Seth Smith.
Anthony Wayne Young, 37, Mtn. View, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in Mtn. View on a charge of stealing $750 or more and is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Joseph Doug Phelps, 32, Willow Springs, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 25 in Willow Springs on charges of failure to appear. He is held on $333.50 bail. Willow Springs Police Department.
Jesse Lee Parsons, 35, County Road 8240, was arrested at 5:18 a.m. Jan. 27 at Junction 14 on a Willow Springs charge of failure to appear and released on $29.50 bail. Deputy Matt Roberts.
Bradley Deion Wake, 32, County Road 6800,was arrested at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 27 in West Plains on charges of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport and West Plains charges of failure to appear on charges of improper lighting, driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on $1,700 bail and released on his own recognizance. Deputy Roberts.
Geraldina Nicole Agers, 31, Alton, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at the courthouse on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was held on $1,000 bail and released on her own recognizance. Deputy Crownover.
Paul Michael Borchard, 28, Willow Springs, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Texas County Jail on charges of probation violation on convictions of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary and a Mtn. View charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display current state license plates. He is held on $7,850 bail. Texas County Sheriff’s Department.
Justin Edward Stiner, 30, Jackson Street, was arrested at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at the courthouse on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy Lisa Noble.
Michaela Diane Hoffrichter, 20, Mtn. View, was arrested at 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at the courthouse on a charge of stealing $750 or more and released on $5,000 bail. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Jason David Hill, 35, Private Road 6421, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Jan. 27 on Broadway on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and West Plains charges of failure to appear. He was released on $2,893.50 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Douglas McArthur Shannon, 48, Mtn. Grove, was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Jan. 27 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and released on $5,000 bail. Deputy Devon Mendenhall.
Samantha Lynn Deardorff, 23, Thayer, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Jan. 27 on JJ Highway on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of forgery and charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail or correctional facility, forgery and fraudulent use of a credit card device. She is held on $24,000 bail. Deputy Johnson.
Rain Collins, 20, Pomona, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Ridge Crest Hotel on charges including probation violation on convictions of third degree assault, stealing a firearm, stealing $750 or more, receiving stolen property, stealing a motor vehicle. He is held on $8,374.50 bail. Deputy Torey Thompson.
Jerry Lynn Peterson, 48, no permanent address, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Jan. 28 on Jefferson Street on a charge of first-degree property damage. He was held on $1,000 bail and released on his own recognizance. West Plains Police Department.
John Leroy Wolford, 56, Birch Tree, was arrested at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Shannon County Jail on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of driving while intoxicated. Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.
Christopher Dean Richardson, 30, McFarland Drive, was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday on Lincoln Avenue on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance and is held on $5,000 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Anna Renae Kelly, 41, Birch Tree, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday on Lincoln Avenue on a Mtn. View charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. She is held on $700 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Nichole Alyse Wilburn, 30, County Road 6070, was arrested at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of stealing property valued at less than $150, first offense, and released on $20 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Clinton James Lynn, 25, Mtn. View, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Greene County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, stealing a firearm and stealing $750 or more. He is held on $10,000 bail. Deputy Sletten.
Anton Grigoryevich Pavlov, 22, Willow Springs, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday on P Highway on an Oregon County warrant of failure to appear on charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner resulting in an accident and failure to properly affix license plates and released on $300 bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Shelly Jean Baser, 49, Willow Springs, was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday on a Willow Springs charge of failure to appear on traffic charges and released on $800 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
