ARREST
Martin Henry Romberg, 33, Mtn. View, was arrested Feb. 18 on East Third Street on charges of resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, driving while under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to show proof of insurance, displaying or possessing plates by another person and failure to register motor vehicle. Officer Timothy Gordon.
TICKETS
Lavonne Lawerence, 51, was ticketed Feb. 17 on charges of displaying or possessing license plates belonging to another person and failure to register motor vehicle.
Jonathan Roy Valbert, 23, was ticketed Feb. 18 on a charges of displaying or possessing license plates belonging to another person and failure to register motor vehicle.
Michael Sediak, 56, was ticketed Saturday on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 16 to 19 mph.
Kristi Lynn Long, 55, was ticketed Saturday on charges of failure to use turn signal and failure to show proof of insurance.
INCIDENT
It was reported at 5:20 p.m. Saturday a person drove off without paying for gas at the Anchor C-Store. Officer Trenton Roberts
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported Feb. 18 Officer Gordon assisted the Michigan State Police with trying to contact a Mtn. View officer concerning a case.
On Feb. 18, Officer Gordon responded to East third Street and took a report of an assault that took place in a separate area. The officer took the information and request for an extra patrol in the area.
On Feb. 18, Officer Gordon responded to an address on Vonallman for a report of a suspicious vehicle driving past several times. The reporting party requested additional patrol in the area. The officer got the vehicle description and advised that the department would watch the area for suspicious vehicles.
In was reported Feb. 19 Officer Roberts responded to Malone’s Motel for a disturbance. The parties were identified and were trespassed from the property.
On Feb. 19, Officer Roberts was contacted by a man requesting information about an accident he was involved in. The information was given.
Officer Roberts reported that on Feb. 19, a vehicle that had struck a deer was found on the shoulder of the road. Air bags had deployed and the vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. No injuries were reported.
It was reported Saturday Officer Gordon responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Elm Street and found a person who said they had fallen and possibly had a broken shoulder. They didn’t want an ambulance but were trying to walk to the hospital. The officer provided a ride to the hospital. Officer Gordon.
On Saturday Officer Roberts was dispatched to Parts City for an audible alarm. The building was secure.
It was reported Saturday Officer Gordon responded to an address on West Fifth Street and found an intoxicated person trying to get the reporting party to let them inside. The reporting party said the person was an ex-husband and they had been separated for a while, and did not want the man there and wanted them to leave. The officer spoke with the man and advised that he would give him a ride to a motel in town to sleep for the night since he was too intoxicated to drive.
On Sunday, Officer Roberts was dispatched to Belmont Street to speak with a woman about harassment. Her questions were answered.
Officer Roberts reported that on Sunday, he was dispatched to a residence on East Sixth Street for a disturbance, where he spoke with both parties and they were separated for the evening.
It was reported Sunday a man spoke with Officer Roberts to ask for officers go to a home and perform various tasks for the resident. The man was advised that the request is beyond the scope of a well-being check.
It was reported Sunday a man spoke with Officer Robert to request information on harassment. The man’s questions were answered.
