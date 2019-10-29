ARRESTS
Bradley Dean Rader, 51, Cabool, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Oct. 12. Officer Wes Stuart.
Krizan Kristian Kazakof, 24, West Plains, was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Oct. 12 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Justin Edward Stiner, 30, West Plains, was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Oct. 14 on charges of violation of an order of protection and ticketed on charges of failure to obey the lawful orders of a police officer and resisting arrest. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Steven Anthony Decker, 34, West Plains, was arrested at 10:03 a.m. Oct. 14 on a charge of stealing. Officer Whitsell.
Christi Lynn Farel, 39, Cabool, was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Oct. 14 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate, failure to provide proof of insurance and detaining library material. Officer Brad Jones.
Dakota Sean Jaynes, 29, West Plains, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. Oct. 14, on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Stephen Lee Seeley, 40, Willow Springs, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Oct. 14 on charges of second-degree burglary and stealing. Detective Kyle Parrish.
Christopher Frank Hogue, 32, West Plains, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Oct. 14 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Christopher Paul Lawrence, 44, Thayer, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. Oct. 15 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Officer Wichowski.
Melissa Ann Church, 34, West Plains, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Oct. 15 on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. Officer Jones.
Kevin Lee Collins, 49, West Plains, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Oct. 15 on a Mtn. View charge of resisting arrest. Officer Justin Brown.
Jacob Edward Polen, 24, West Plains, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Oct. 16 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Detective Parrish.
Brandon Heath Fuqua, 29, West Plains, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Oct. 16 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license and failure to provide proof of insurance. Detective Parrish.
Danny Lee Stokes, 44, West Plains, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Oct. 17 on charges of resisting arrest, violation of a court order and fourth-degree domestic assault. Officer Conner Burnes.
Shawn Martin Stevens, 47, West Plains, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Oct. 17 on a charge of failure to comply with a court order by allowing a dog to run loose. Officer John Murrell.
Joseph Lavern Newton, 55, West Plains, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Oct. 19 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Sandra Jo Campbell, 31, West Plains, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Oct. 19 on charges of failure to appear on charges of stealing and trespassing. Officer Wichowski.
TICKETS
Johnie James Scaggs, Dublin, Ga., was ticketed at 1:56 p.m. Oct. 10 on Joe Jones Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Amethyst Jade Niles, Dora, was ticketed at 4:56 p.m. Oct. 10 on Gibson Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Nate Bean.
Jeremy Tyler Henderson, Thayer, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Oct. 11 on Lambe Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Stephens.
Haylun Scott Massey, Pottersville, was ticketed at 12:48 a.m. Oct. 12 on Garner Drive on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances. Cpl. Stephens.
Grayson Elizabeth Collins, Springfield, was ticketed at 12:48 a.m. Oct. 12 on Garner Drive on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances. Cpl. Stephens.
William Rye Beaty, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:28 a.m. Oct. 12 on Harlin Drive on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Monique C. Winfield, Kansas City, was ticketed at 2 a.m. Oct. 12 on U.S. 63 on a charge of possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances. Cpl. Stephens.
Lorence Robertson, Kansas City, was ticketed at 2 a.m. Oct. 12 on U.S. 63 on charges of possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances, driving while revoked/suspended and speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Ransom Levi Nichols, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:51 p.m. Oct. 12 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Stuart.
Kynlee Lyn Clayton, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:40 p.m. Oct. 12 on Sixth Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Powell.
Aden Lee Johnson, Pottersville, was ticketed at 8:20 p.m. Oct. 12 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Officer Powell.
Billie Jo Wiles, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:18 a.m. Oct. 13 on Kentucky Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Cpl. Stephens.
Michael Roland Doughty, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 2:45 a.m. Oct. 13 on U.S. 63 on a charge of possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances. Officer Wichowski.
Ethan Howard Vanderburg, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:05 p.m. Oct. 13 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Steven Anthony Decker, Waynesboro, Ga., was ticketed at 9 a.m. Oct. 14 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Whitsell.
Paul Edward Pelc, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:55 p.m. Oct. 14 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to keep right. Officer Powell.
Jacob Christian Wilmoth, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:02 p.m. Oct. 14 on Hill Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Jerry Lynn Peterson, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:05 a.m. Oct. 15 on Broadway on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Wichowski.
Wesley Aaron Young, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:45 a.m. Oct. 15 on Broadway on a charge of failure to signal a turn. Officer Whitsell.
Benjamin John Foster, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:25 p.m. Oct. 15 on Catalpa Street on a charge of possession of a controlled or counterfeit controlled substance. Officer Brown.
William Edward Pickens, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:03 a.m. Oct. 16 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bean.
Raul Zermeno, Little Rock, Ark., was ticketed at 3:19 p.m. Oct. 16 on Broadway on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Burnes.
David Allen Steele, Pottersville, was ticketed at 3:19 p.m. Oct. 16 on Broadway on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Burnes.
Connie Jean Mackey, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:52 p.m. Oct. 16 on Catalpa Street on charges of possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Kyle Ellison.
Joy Lee Dunleavy, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 18 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and improper lighting. Officer Whitsell.
Adam James Vasquez, Alton, was ticketed at 1:40 a.m. Oct. 18 on McFarland Drive on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Candice Nicole Sell, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:44 a.m. Oct. 19 on Kissinger Street on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Bradshaw.
Kenneth L. Burgess, West Plains, was ticketed at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 on Sunset Terrace on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Detective Parrish.
Floyd Aaron Busbey, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:58 p.m. Oct. 19 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
Anthony Ray Johnson, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:49 p.m. Oct. 19 on Thornburgh Street on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Stuart.
Douglas Eugene Newton, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:06 a.m. Oct. 20 on Maple Street on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Bradshaw.
Kaitlyn Dee Hollo, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 20 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Sisney.
Maverick Lee Price, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:51 p.m. Oct. 20 on Pearl Drive on a charge of trespassing. Officer Powell.
INCIDENTS
Officer Wichowski reported at 2:52 a.m. Oct. 7 he responded to a home on Pine Street regarding a suspicious vehicle with people in it. A male subject was spoken to and released. It was later discovered the subject was driving the vehicle and the vehicle was reported as stolen. The suspect was taken into custody and held pending charges of stealing a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
It was reported at 6:16 a.m. Oct. 7 officers investigated a theft from a vehicle parked on Renfrow Avenue. A suspect was identified and charges sent to prosecutors. Officer Bradshaw.
It was reported at 7:32 a.m. Oct. 7 property was stolen from two vehicles parked on Woodland Avenue. The case is under investigation. Officer Jones.
School Resource Officer Kevin White reported at 7:38 a.m. Oct. 7 he was given a “death note” by Middle School Principal Erica Walker that was written by a juvenile on Sept. 27. The juvenile’s parent was contacted and an interview was scheduled, and parents of some of the students named on the list were contacted. The incident is under investigation.
