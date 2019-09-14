CRIMINAL
Sept. 4
Sarah C. Davis, Willow Springs, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, misdemeanor; failure to wear seat belt, infraction.
Sept. 5
Cylas L. Puchta, Ava, first-offense of owning and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor, and failure to display tags, infraction.
Anna M. McCollom, Ava, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabis of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
Chase Allen Clanton, Ava, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabis of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and operating motor vehicle with reduced visibility, misdemeanors.
Christopher L. Cook, Ava, first offense owning and operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
