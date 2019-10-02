ARRESTS
Crystal Dawn Cook, 51, West Plains, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Sept. 17 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of speeding. Officer John Murrell.
Nova Ann Williams, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Sept. 17. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Justin Lyle Craig, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Sept. 18 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Shanda Marie Fine, 21, West Plains, was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Sept. 19 on a charge of driving while intoxicated or under the influence and ticketed on a charge of failure to keep right. Officer Nate Bean.
Kristal Rose Kelley, 28, West Plains, was arrested at 3:21 a.m. Sept. 19 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license, improper backing and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Bradshaw.
Clayton Boyd Schafer, 30, West Plains, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Sept. 20 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon and ticketed on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Bradshaw.
TICKETS
Bobbie Sue Carroll, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:06 p.m. Sept. 17. Officer Wes Stuart.
Thomas D. Sloniker, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:24 a.m. Sept. 21 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Stuart.
INCIDENTS
Cpl. Stephens reported at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 12 he conducted a traffic stop on Abe Taylor that resulted in the passenger being ticketed on a charge of failure to wear a seat belt and the driver ticketed on a charge of driving while suspended.
At 12:41 a.m. Sept. 14 a traffic stop was conducted on Cherry Street resulting in the arrest of the driver on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Cpl Stephens.
At 1:43 a.m. Sept. 15 Officer Josh Wichowski reported he observed a man walking on McFarland Drive and knew the subject to have active warrants. The man was taken into custody and transported to the Howell County Jail where an inventory of his backpack revealed various drug paraphernalia. The subject was ticketed on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A woman reported at 8:44 a.m. Sept. 16 someone had broken into her vehicle sometime the night before and ransacked it while it was parked on Aid Avenue. Officer Burnes.
An employee of Flash Market reported at 10:55 a.m. Sept. 16 a woman left the business without paying for gasoline. Charges are pending. Officer Brad Jones.
At 12:25 p.m. Sept. 16 officers received a report from the Children’s Division that a 5-year-old girl had made inappropriate gestures and comments at school. An investigation has begun to ensure the child has not been a victim of a crime. Detective Brandon Romans.
Officers responded at 2:07 p.m. Sept. 16 they responded to a location on north U.S. 63 in reference to an assault. Both partied claimed to be assaulted by the other and one of them had sustained minor injuries that were treated by emergency medical services. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officer Stuart reported at 3:11 p.m. Sept. 16 he was dispatched to a location on Davis Drive in reference to a possible sexual assault. The case was forwarded to the detective’s division.
It was reported at 5:07 p.m. Sept. 16 a debit card was missing and there had been over $800 fraudulently taken from the account. The case remains under investigation. Officer Shannon Sisney.
A woman reported at 5:52 p.m. Sept. 16 she had left an Apple watch at a home on West Olden Street and now the home’s residents refuse to return it. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sisney.
At 9:45 p.m. Sept. 16 officers were dispatched to a home on East Third Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was discovered a husband and wife had a verbal altercation that became physical. Charges are pending. Officer Sisney.
A man reported at 7:23 a.m. Sept. 17 another man had taken a cooler from the back of his truck. The matter has been forwarded to the detectives division. Officer Jones.
Officer Murrell reported at 7:56 a.m. Sept. 17 he responded to a home on West Olden Street in reference to property damage. It was stated a woman known to the reporting party had spray painted the side of a house.
Detective Joe Neu-schwander reported at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 17 police officers were assisting the Howell County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on County Road 2018 when the suspect vehicle nearly collided with the patrol car. The driver fled the scene and charges will be sought when the driver’s identity is discovered.
An employee of Baymont Inn reported at 12:43 p.m. Sept. 17 a chainsaw had been stolen from a vehicle. Officer Murrell.
At 3:17 p.m. Sept. 17 officers were dispatched to a home on Westwood Drive in reference to a burglary alarm. On arrival the front door was discovered open and the residence was searched and secured. The homeowners were contacted and arrived a short time later. No charges at this time.
Officer Sisney reported at 9:59 p.m. Sept. 17 he responded to a home on Crestwood Circle in reference to a domestic assault. It was discovered an ex-boyfriend of the victim, who was pregnant, had unlawfully entered her home and assaulted her before leaving the scene. The suspect was not located and charges are pending.
At 5:11 p.m. Sept. 18 officers were dispatched to Alaska Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. The case remains under investigation.
A man reported at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 18 someone had trespassed at property on Pamela Drive. Charges are pending. Officer Burnes.
A bicycle was found abandoned at 10:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at Ramey supermarket on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The bike has been taken to the police department for safekeeping. Officer Bradshaw.
A man reported at 9:51 a.m. Sept. 19 a man he knows broke the rear window of his pickup truck by throwing a rock through it. Charges are pending. Officer Jones.
Officer Bean reported at 6:18 p.m. Sept. 19 he responded to D & D Produce in reference to a man that had attempted to strike a woman with his car. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors.
At 8:18 p.m. Sept. 19 a report was taken from the Howell County Sheriff’s Department in reference to a court order violation. It was determined the suspect had sent harassing and threatening texts and a report has been sent to prosecutors. Officer Bean.
At 6:58 a.m. Sept. 20 it was reported several vehicles parked on Pierce Street had been gone through but nothing was reported missing at the time of report. Officer Sisney.
A 7:17 a.m. Sept. 20 Officer Sisney was advised of a burglary that had happened at a home on Pierce Street during the night. Missing jars of coffee and creamer were recovered at a home next door and the incident has been turned over to the detectives division.
An Ozark Heritage Welcome Center employee reported at 8:20 a.m. Sept. 20 property had been found at the business. It may be claimed at the police department. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 9:03 a.m. Sept. 20 about $2 in change had been taken from her unlocked vehicle sometime the night before while it was parked on Pierce Street. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sean Barrett.
A man reported at 11:23 a.m. Sept. 20 someone had entered his vehicle and taken several items while it was parked on West Main Street. The incident has been forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
Officers responded at 3:43 p.m. Sept. 20 to Johnson Street in reference to a vehicle break-in. The vehicle was undamaged but some medication was taken. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 7:22 p.m. Sept. 20 a debit card had been found at Landmark Bank. The owner was notified and claimed the card. Detective Kyle Parrish.
Officers responded at 7:51 p.m. Sept. 20 they were dispatched to a location on St. Louis Street in reference to a group of juveniles that were yelling at the reporting party and trespassing. During an investigation of the incident drugs and tobacco products were found and the case will be forwarded to the Juvenile Division. Officer Burnes.
At 10:08 p.m. Sept. 20 it was reported a cell phone had been stolen and someone had attempted to sell the phone, which was later found and returned to the victim. The case remains under investigation. Officer Burnes.
At 7 a.m. Sept. 21 a 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup truck was reported stolen from a location on the 500 block of Summit Street. The incident remains under investigation. Detective Jeremy Pounders.
At 10:46 a.m. Sept. 21 officers responded to a location on Anne Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was learned a father and daughter had gotten into a verbal altercation that became physical. The Children’s Division was advised and arrived to aid in the investigation. No charges at this time. Officer Sisney.
Officers responded at 12:50 p.m. Sept. 21 to a home on Joe Jones Boulevard in reference to a man that was attempting to harm himself. The man had injured himself and was taken to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for treatment. Detective Parrish.
Officers responded at 9:20 p.m. Sept. 21 in reference to an assault. A man reported his ex-girlfriend had slapped him and stolen a necklace. Charges are pending. Officer Burnes.
Officer Wichowski re ported at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 21 he responded to a home on West Main Street in reference to a verbal altercation. It was discovered one individual had damaged the other’s property and a report was taken.
