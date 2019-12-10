INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 2:43 p.m. Saturday a person she has an order of protection against had come to a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard and spoke with her. Charges have been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Officers were dispatched at 4:49 p.m. Saturday to a home on Chippewa Street in reference to a peace disturbance. A woman stated the suspect got in her face, cursed at her and was trying to get her to punch them. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors and charges are pending. Officer Conner Burnes.
A man reported at 11:17 a.m. Sunday he had his truck stolen. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Nate Bean.
Officers were dispatched at 4:25 p.m. Sunday to a home on Catalina Drive in reference to stolen medication. Officer Burnes.
Cpl. Brandon Stephens reported at 5:16 p.m. Sunday he responded to a home in Jackson Street in reference to a court order violation and shots being fired. On investigation it was determined a man had violated a court order and a second man had fired a weapon at him. Charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
Officer Bean reported at 6:43 p.m. Sunday he was dispatched to a home on Catalina Drive in reference to a domestic assault. A suspect was taken into custody and a report has been sent to prosecutors.
Officers responded at 7:12 p.m. Sunday to a home on Maple Street in reference to a domestic assault. No injuries were seen and the case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Sunday to a location on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in reference to a domestic assault. The alleged victim reported their boyfriend had choked them. No injuries were observed and medical treatment was refused. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
At 11:35 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a home on Newton Street in reference to a suicidal woman. She was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment. Officer Wes Stuart.
A woman was placed under arrest on active warrants at 11:53 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 after attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle. During a consent search of the vehicle involved, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found and seized. Charges are pending. Officer Josh Wichowski.
