COUNTY JAIL UPDATES
On May 29, Shawn Barton and Leon Adrian were each transported from the Oregon County Jail to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
TICKETS
On May 15, Bethany Cowan, 28, of Alton, was ticketed on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
On May 21, Bailey Williams, 21, of Alton, was ticketed on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
On May 27, Robert Haddock Jr., 40, of Alton, was ticketed on charges of property damage and animal trespass.
On June 1, Patrick Stephens, 29, was ticketed on a charge of not having a valid driver’s license.
On June 6, Doni Garrison, 59, of Myrtle, was ticketed on charges of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.