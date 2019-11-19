ARRESTS
Brianna Kaye Walters, 23, County Road 9000, was arrested at 1 a.m. Thursday on north U.S. 63 on a 2016 Oregon County charge of failure to appear on a charge of being a visibly intoxicated minor. She was released on $500 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Ashley Leanne Cooper, 25, Sixth Street, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Thursday on Harlin Drive on charges of stealing a motor vehicle and probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $12,500 bail. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Justin Lucas Smith, 20, AB Highway, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the probation office on a charge of probation violation out of the state of Wyoming and a Howell County charge of being a fugitive from out of state. He was released on $50,000 bail. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
Jack Craig Burgess, 49, Lebanon, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Saturday on south U.S. 63 on a Laclede County charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle and released on $250 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
John Irvin Jenkins, 66, Peace Valley, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Saturday on Gibson Avenue on a city charge of failure to appear and released on $1,000 bail. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Justin Colby Gorden, 30, Rural Route 1, was arrested at 7 p.m. Saturday on Highway 76 on a Willow Springs charge of failure to appear and released on $154.50 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Christopher Paul Lawrence, 45, Thayer, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. Sunday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a Jefferson County charge of probation violation. He is held without bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
John William Johnson, 48, Mammoth Spring, Ark., was arrested at 4:40 a.m. Sunday on Gibson Avenue on a Fulton County Arkansas charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a firearm and a Howell County charge of being a fugitive from out of state. He is held without bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Travis Ray Rebarchek, 45, Horseshoe Bend, Ark., was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Sunday on west U.S. 160 on a Christian County charge of failure to appear on a charge of second-degree harassment and released on $2,500 bail. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Joshua Paul Reed, 24, no permanent address, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Sunday at Burger King on a Sharp County, Ark., charge of probation violation and a Lawrence County charge of failure to appear. He is held on $11,855 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
TICKET
Austin Leath Velarde, 24, Pomona, was ticketed at 11:50 a.m. Friday on County Road 2010 on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Deputy Caldwell.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 11:33 a.m. Thursday a West Plains woman had been bitten by a dog at a location on County Road 5130, and had been treated at Ozarks Medical Center for her injury. A report was taken. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Gherig Douglas Brower, 20, P Highway, reported at 7:50 a.m. Friday a maroon 1996 Dodge 150 long bed pickup truck, a Wildlife brand game camera and a Primo’s brand “Turbo Dog” varmint call, total value $300, had been stolen from his property the night before. Deputy Caldwell.
Carl W. Campbell, 76, U.S. 160, reported at 11:53 a.m. Friday he had loaned his 2005 Chrysler Town & Country vehicle to a family member and it has not been returned despite repeated requests. The vehicle was entered in law enforcement databases as stolen. Deputy Webb.
Nichole Ann Wilburn, 30, County Road 6070, reported at 2:02 p.m. Friday her child has not been returned to her. A report was taken. Deputy Webb.
Dana Marie Thomas, 61, County Road 6300, reported at 3:26 p.m. Friday she had been contacted by phone several times by someone saying they represent Publisher’s Clearing House, claiming she has won money but needed to provide a $1,500 registration fee to collect the winnings. An investigation was started. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
Catherine Renae Pauley, 38, Private Road 5080, reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday she found a rock had been thrown through a bedroom window at her house, with damage estimated at $50. Deputy Sortman.
