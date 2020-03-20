INCIDENTS
It was reported at 12:50 p.m. Feb. 20 the Howell County Sheriff’s Department and the Children’s Division began an investigation into the alleged assault of a child. The child was removed to a safe home and the investigation is ongoing. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Deputies responded at 1:08 p.m. Feb. 28 to a home on Private Road 6385 regarding a domestic altercation. The involved parties were advised of legal remedies and no charges are being filed at this time. Deputy Caldwell.
Deputy Smith reported at 12:06 a.m. March 1 he attempted to stop a vehicle that failed to yield, ending in the apprehension of a juvenile driver after a vehicle pursuit. Charges will be filed with the juvenile office.
On March 1 a disturbance involving a juvenile at a home west of West Plains was reported. A report was forwarded to the juvenile office. Deputy Logan Wake.
A 12-volt battery from a county-owned 2018 International Harvester dump truck, valued at $150, was reported stolen at 11:36 a.m. March 2 from a Howell County shed at Pomona. Deputy Caldwell.
Dominica Deann Kiefer, 49, Pomona, reported at 9:31 a.m. March 3 someone she knows came onto her property despite a posted no trespassing sign and demanded to be let into her home. She wished to file charges. Deputy Caldwell.
Jerry Olin Baker, 67, County Road 8120, reported at 9:33 a.m. March 3 a storage unit on south U.S. 63 was broken into and property taken. Deputy Jason Long.
Deputy Nicholas Bruno reported at 5:50 p.m. March 5 he was dispatched to a home in Moody regarding a domestic disturbance. No charges have been filed.
Jacqueline Dawn Coats, 48, Pomona, reported at 11:06 a.m. March 10 a blue 2013 49 cc QIYE children’s dirt bike, valued at $300, had been stolen. Deputy Caldwell.
Darren Neil Collins, 50, Pomona, reported at 1:55 p.m. March 10 prescription medications were stolen from his home. Deputy Caldwell.
On March 11 it was reported a home on County Road 5010 was burglarized while the homeowner was at work. Deputy Wake.
At 4:09 a.m. March 12 deputies were dispatched to a home on County Road 4610 regarding a domestic disturbance. No charges were filed. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Joyce Annette Burney, 62, MM Highway, reported at 8:24 a.m. March 12 she was the victim of a scam. Deputy Dylan Webb.
