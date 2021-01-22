ARRESTS
Travis Allen Anderson, 31, Willow Springs, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Jan. 15 at the sheriff's department on a Webster County charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. He was released on $125 bail. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
Dwayne Edward Wessel, 27, Theodosia, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Jan. 15 at the sheriff's department on charges of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and West Plains charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. He was released on $5,500 bail. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
Sean Aloysius Boyer, 53, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Jan. 15 at his home on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was released on $15,000 bail. Deputy James Hatten.
Windell Lyle Tackitt, 59, Caulfield, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Saturday at Caulfield on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana or a synthetic cannabinoid and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $10,000 bail. Deputy Seth Smith.
Thomas Lee Ellison, 42, K Highway, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Saturday on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. He was released on $700 bail. Deputy Darren Spangler.
Daniel Lee Tilley, 38, County Road 7480, was arrested at 3 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to appear for a probation violation hearing on a conviction of receiving stolen property. He is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy Smith.
Joshua David George, 35, Pomona, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Monday on County Road 1510 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance. He was released on $10,000 bail. Deputy Spangler.
Jeremy Wayne George, 35, Pomona, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Monday on County Road 1820 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. He was released on $5,000 bail. Deputy Matt Roberts.
Deputy Devon Mendenhall reported he responded on Jan. 14 to a location in Mtn. View regarding a domestic disturbance. The suspect was gone before law enforcement arrived and charges are pending.
Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call on Jan. 15 in Pomona. A man was arrested and charges are pending. Deputy Mendenhall.
At 12:37 p.m. Jan. 15 Deputy Shannon Caldwell responded to a disturbance at a home on Rhonda Drive. The involved parties had separated prior to arrival of law enforcement and stated there was a verbal argument. A piece of property was damaged during the incident, valued at $160, but no charges are pending.
A person came to the sheriff's department on Saturday to report a counterfeit $10 bill. It was placed into evidence and an investigation is ongoing. Deputy Mendenhall.
Deputy Travis Weaver reported at 10:10 a.m. Sunday he responded to Silver Springs Storage on County Road 1280 to investigate a burglary. A 6,000 watt Generac generator, two gas cans, 1,000 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition, a container full of knives, and a suitcase full of jewelry, total value $1,650, was reported missing. A television was damaged during the incident, valued at $400. No arrests at this time.
