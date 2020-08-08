NCIDENTS
At 8:46 p.m. July 18 officers got a tip that someone with outstanding warrants, also suspected in several burglaries, was at a house on West Third Street. A search warrant was executed at the house at 9:26 p.m. and the subject was not located, but officers were told they missed the suspect by a short amount of time. The incident is under investigation. Officer Justin Brown.
A woman reported at 7:48 a.m. July 20 that the previous day someone forced entry into her home and took several items. Officer Brad Jones.
At 11:12 a.m. July 20 a request for agency assistance was made from the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department regarding the location and interview of two people pertaining to an incident in that county. One of the two people was found and spoken to, and nothing further is expected. Detective Brandon Romans.
A woman reported at 12:09 p.m. July 20 a chainsaw was taken from the bed of a pickup truck at a home on Sycamore Street. It was later found by the owner where the owner had placed it prior to filing the report. Officer John Murrell.
At 2:11 p.m. July 20 officers were dispatched to a home on the 800 block of East Main Street regarding a domestic disturbance. A woman said she was pushed by a man she knows, but did not wish to sign a complaint. The case is considered closed. Officer Jones.
At 3:31 p.m. July 20 officers were dispatched to a home on the 800 block of East Main Street regarding an ongoing domestic assault. On arrival it was learned a male suspect had left the scene, but had allegedly shoved a woman to the ground and was choking her when another person intervened. A probable cause statement will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Murrell.
It was reported at 3:49 p.m. July 20 a firearm was located inside a home on Paula Drive during remodeling. The case is under investigation and attempts to find the owner of the firearm will be made. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
Officer Kevin White reported at 5:50 p.m. July 20 he was dispatched to Walmart to investigate an incident in which a suspect went to the store with a digital receipt for four items that had not been purchase, with the intent of exchanging for cash. Probable cause statements were forwarded to city prosecutors for review.
At 5:56 p.m. July 20 officers were dispatched to a location on Locust Street regarding a report of forgery and stealing. The victim stated a man he knew stole checks from his home and cashed them at Discount Cigarettes and Beer for a total of $520. An investigation is ongoing. Officer White.
At 6:08 p.m. July 20 a report of found property in the area of East Third Street and North Howell Avenue was made. The items will be entered into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Whitley Clark.
Officer White reported at 7:06 p.m. July 20 he responded to the bridge on McFarland Drive after receiving a report of a woman painting graffiti under it. On arrival, the officer stated he spoke with a man who said he was trying to cover up a “white lives matter more” statement in red paint in the shape of a heart. The man was told by the officer he couldn’t do that and further advised he needed to contact the police department regarding any future graffiti he found. The subject said he would wash off the paint he applied and left the scene. The incident is under investigation.
At 8:20 p.m. July 20 an alleged court order violation at the West Plains High School baseball fields was reported. Charges are pending. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
Officers responded at 9:05 p.m. July 20 to Kay Drive regarding an alleged court order violation. After further investigation it was determined no violation had occurred and no charges are sought. Officer Clark.
At 12:38 p.m. July 21 officers responded to Parkway Shopping Center to investigate vandalism. It was determined two male subjects had climbed to the roof of a business and threw an air compressor to the ground, damaging it. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Officers responded at 8:28 p.m. July 21 to Anne Street regarding a possible domestic assault. It was determined a man assaulted his girlfriend, but the case is considered closed by exception as the victim declined to cooperate. Officer Brent McKemie.
A man reported at 8:31 p.m. July 21 someone against whom he has an order of protection made unwanted contact with him. A report will be forwarded to county prosecutors. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
A woman reported at 2:06 a.m. July 22 her 16-year-old son ran away from their home on McFarland Drive. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 8:22 a.m. July 22 a tip was received that a 2016 Jeep reported stolen from Fulton County in Arkansas was seen at Walmart. Officers responded and the vehicle was located by Howell County deputies north of West Plains, and the driver arrested and held pending charges. During the investigation it was also learned the suspect had stolen a set of license plates from a vehicle parked at Walmart and shoplifted items valued at $215.63. Detective Bryan Brauer.
It was reported at 8:31 a.m. July 22 a girl had a cell phone stolen from a vehicle on July 20 while it was parked in the Walmart parking lot. There is no known suspect and the incident is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
At 9:17 a.m. July 22 officers responded to a business on St. Louis Street regarding a woman who stated she was assaulted by her husband. It was determined the woman was experiencing a mental health crisis and she was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment. Officer Murrell.
A man reported at 11:39 a.m. July 22 several items of personal property were stolen from a vehicle he had previously owned while it was parked at a dealership in West Plains. There is no suspect. Officer Murrell.
It was reported at 12:13 p.m. July 22 a 15-year-old girl had been missing since about 11 p.m. the night before. Cpl. Powell.
A woman reported at 1:31 p.m. July 22 someone took her wallet the evening before while she was at Walmart. The incident is under investigation. Officer Jones.
Officers responded at 5:26 p.m. July 22 to North Howell Avenue regarding a runaway child. It was discovered a possible domestic assault had occurred, but the case is considered closed due to lack of evidence. Officer Colter Reid.
At 6:07 p.m. July 22 an employee of Rent-A-Center at Southern Hills Shopping Center reported a stereo system was stolen. The incident is under investigation. Officer McKemie.
It was reported at 6:08 p.m. July 22 there was an incident of trespassing on Aid Avenue. It was determined the suspects were youths and the matter was referred to the juvenile division for further action. Officer Bradshaw.
At 6:54 p.m. July 22 a runaway youth was reported. Officer McKemie.
Officers responded at 10:19 p.m. July to a home on Stewart Street regarding a possible domestic disturbance in which the involved parties had separated. No injuries were reported and all parties declined to pursue charges. Cpl. Wichowski.
A man reported at 8:46 a.m. July 23 someone entered his unlocked vehicle the night before while it was parked on North Utah Street and took a firearm and other property. The firearm was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen and the incident is under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
A woman reported at 12:16 p.m. July 23 that the night before a man she knows damaged her garage door by pushing it away from the frame. Cpl. Powell.
At 3:50 p.m. July 23 officers were dispatched to the area of West Main Street and Monks Street regarding a vehicle accident involving a bicycle rider. The bicycle rider was taken to the hospital and his property was taken for safekeeping. Officer Reid.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 4:27 p.m. July 23 he was dispatched to First Street to investigate a report of found property. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were located and seized and the incident is under investigation.
At 7:33 p.m. July 23 officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 63 and U.S. 160. One of the drivers was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended. Moderate damage was reported to the vehicles and there were no injuries. The incident will be reported to prosecutors. Officer Conner Burnes.
It was reported at 9:02 p.m. July 23 officers responded to a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding the theft of gasoline. It was learned someone had pumped gasoline into his vehicle and left without paying. Officer Reid.
At 2:11 a.m. July 24 a woman reported her 15-year-old daughter was missing. Officer Clark.
Officers responded at 7:17 a.m. July 24 to a vacant home on County Road 1710 to a report that three missing youths could be there. The house was found to be open with damage to the front door and it was searched, but no one was found. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
Officer Kevin White responded at noon July 24 to a location on North Kentucky Avenue for an agency assist. A woman reported she had possibly been sexually assaulted. It was determined no crime had occurred and the woman was possibly suffering from a mental illness.
At 12:17 p.m. July 24 officers responded to a location on Kentucky Avenue to investigate an incident of property damage. Officer Reid.
At 5:48 p.m. July 24 officers were dispatched to West First Street and picked up a found bicycle. It was placed into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Burnes.
Officer Burnes responded at 9:24 p.m. July 24 to Walmart in order to trespass two subjects from Walmart. While the officer was at the scene, a suspect shoplifted, ran and was apprehended a short time later. The shoplifting suspect was found to have active warrants and the case will be forwarded to county prosecutors.
At 11:13 p.m. July 24 officers responded to Ranch House Bar and Grill regarding a reported altercation between a man and woman. It was determined a man was assaulted by a woman but had no obvious injuries. The victim declined medical treatment but wished to pursue charges for fourth-degree assault. Officer Whitsell.
A man reported at 12:41 p.m. July 25 his vehicle was stolen. It was learned the vehicle had already been recovered by the Howell County Sheriff’s Department and the incident is under investigation. Officer Reid.
At 7:36 p.m. July 25 officers responded to the corner of Hynes Street and East Maple Street regarding a vehicle crash after which the vehicle’s occupants fled the scene. Contact was made with a passenger but the driver was unable to be located. The vehicle was towed. Officer Clark.
Officers were dispatched at 8:04 p.m. July 25 to County Road 4000 to a report of a phone that was lost or stolen in the area of Grace Avenue. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 11:57 p.m. July 25 several items were stolen from a location on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. A probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 4:27 p.m. July 26 he investigated a report that items were stolen and damaged. A possible suspect has been named and the case is under investigation.
At 6:25 p.m. July 26 a bicycle was reported as found property at the skate park on East First Street. It was placed into evidence for safekeeping. Officer Bradshaw.
At 9:51 p.m. July 26 Officer Bradshaw reported he was dispatched to a location on Locust Street regarding a disturbance involving a suspicious person. A suspect was identified and detained regarding multiple crimes. The victim did not wish to press charges and the suspect was released.
At 12:15 a.m. July 27 officers assisted Howell County deputies with the investigation of a vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 8230 and County Road 8620. The crash resulted serious injuries for three occupants of the vehicle and the arrest of a man that had active warrants. Cpl. Stephens.
A man reported at 12:19 p.m. July 27 another man he knows came to his home and threatened him. The victim stated he did not wish to pursue charges but did want the person trespassed. Officer Jones.
At 12:27 p.m. July 27 a man reported that the day before someone entered a home owned by him and took a wheelbarrow and pest control product. The wheelbarrow was located and returned to the owner. Officer Jones.
Officers responded at 1:13 p.m. July 27 to Olive Street regarding a report that a man violated an ex parte order by calling another man between July 15 and July 27. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
Cpl. Powell reported at 2:36 p.m. July 27 he responded to Newton Street to a report of yelling and screaming coming from a trailer. It was determined a verbal argument had taken place between a man and woman in a relationship. No further action was required.
At 3:11 p.m. July 27 officers assisted the South Central Drug Task Force with the execution of a search warrant at a location on Kay Drive. The department’s K9 unit was deployed, resulting in the seizure of controlled substances. Evidence was collected by the drug task force and a report was completed for documentation. Officer Bradshaw.
Officer Clark reported at 5:53 p.m. July 27 officers were dispatched to a location on West Fifth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. A woman reported a man hit her, but no injuries were observed and the woman did not wish to pursue charges.
