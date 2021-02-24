INCIDENTS
At 4:41 p.m. Feb. 13, Officer Brent McKemie conducted a traffic stop on Ramseur Road on a vehicle with expired tags. It was learned the driver had an expired license and consent was given to search the vehicle, resulting in the discovery of drug paraphernalia. The driver was ticketed on a charge of driving while revoked.
During a traffic stop conducted at 11:10 p.m. Feb. 13 on U.S. 63 a driver was found to have a suspended driver's license and an active county warrant. The driver was arrested and transported to the Howell County Jail. Officer Colter Reid.
