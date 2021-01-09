INCIDENTS
Cpl. Shannon Sisney reported at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 26 he was dispatched to Ramey supermarket regarding an incident of shoplifting. It was learned a man came in the store, selected a bottle of whiskey, then put it back after he noticed a store employee was watching him. A store manager told officers he had video evidence the man had shoplifted twice before. The man was brought back to the store, interviewed and released with a summons.
At 12:17 p.m. Dec. 26, Officer Kevin White responded to a suspected burglary at a location on Valley View Drive. It was determined someone entered a building sometime in the previous two days. The incident is under investigation.
At 4:40 p.m. Dec. 26, Officer Brent McKemie was dispatched to Thayer Avenue regarding a suspicious person wearing a flannel jacket. When officers spoke to the man, it was discovered he had been reported missing to the Howell County Sheriff's Department.
At 6:39 p.m. Dec. 26, officers were dispatched to a Ozarks Healthcare to assist the Oregon County Sheriff's Department in an investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Officer McKemie responded at 7:22 p.m. Dec. 26 to a home on Grace Avenue regarding a domestic altercation. It was learned a man had shoved his girlfriend to the floor and grabbed the back of her neck. No injuries were reported and no charges are sought.
Officers responded at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 26 to Ranch House Bar and Grill on Preacher Roe Boulevard to investigate a fight in the parking lot. It was determined a man pushed his girlfriend and the alleged victim did not wish to pursue charges. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
At 9:43 a.m. Dec. 27, a traffic stop was conducted on Missouri Avenue for a stop sign violation. The driver was ticketed on a charge of driving while suspended. Officer McKemie.
At 3:07 p.m. Dec. 27, officers were dispatched to Adolescent Rise Rehabilitation Center on Division Drive to investigate a report of a runaway youth. The youth was located and returned to the facility, and a report was forwarded to the Juvenile Division. Officer Whitsell.
Officer Colter Reid reported at 8:03 p.m. Dec. 27 he responded to Ozarks Healthcare to take statements from a possible sexual assault victim. The incident reportedly occurred in Oregon County and information was forwarded to the Oregon County Sheriff's Department.
At 9:57 p.m. Dec. 27, Officer Reid was dispatched to Snappy Mart on south U.S. 63 regarding someone stealing items from the store. The case is under investigation.
At 2:10 a.m. Dec. 28, while searching for a male suspect in the area, officers noticed an open door at Danahy Auction Services on Ramseur Road. A sweep of the property was conducted and no suspects were located before the building was secured. Officer Whitley Clark.
Officers responded at 5:08 a.m. Dec. 28 to State Beauty Supply on south U.S. 63 to assist the Howell County Sheriff's Department with an alarm. The building was cleared. Cpl. Stephens.
At 10:01 a.m. Dec. 28 officers were dispatched to a home on Seventh Street regarding a trash can that was found with the lid taped shut. The trash can was opened and found to contain several household items, and taken to the police department where it may be claimed. Officer Brad Jones.
Detective Joe Neuschwander reported at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 28 he assisted the Missouri Public Defender's Office in submitting legal processes to a social media provider in order to attempt to locate witnesses in an active investigation.
A man reported at 11:46 a.m. Dec. 28 his property was stolen from his hotel room between Dec. 24 and 26. Officer Jones.
A man reported at 1:50 p.m. Dec. 28 someone stole his unlocked 2012 black Toyota Tacoma from his place of employment on Preacher Roe Boulevard between 8:45 and 11:30 a.m. that day. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
At 1:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a man who had been trespassed from a business on Missouri Avenue reportedly returned to the location. He was issued a ticket and advised not to return to the location. Officer Jones.
At 3:10 p.m. Dec. 28, officers were dispatched to Brooke Haven Healthcare on Kentucky Avenue regarding theft of a controlled substance. The incident is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
Officers responded at 11:29 p.m. Dec. 28 to Thornburgh Street to investigate a report of a man who was reportedly suicidal and had taken numerous medications. The man made suicidal statements and was taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
A woman reported at 11:04 a.m. Dec. 29 her purse and its contents were taken from her vehicle between 6 and 7 p.m. Dec. 26 while it was parked at a local hotel. Officer Jones.
At 1:15 p.m. Dec. 29, a hit-and-run accident was investigated at a business on Missouri Avenue. A suspect was located by officers and charges were sent to the prosecutors. Officer Trent Kinder.
A man reported at 2:07 p.m. Dec. 29 he received threatening and harassing phone calls and text messages from a former employee. An investigation is pending. Officer John Murrell.
At 4::26 p.m. Dec. 29, officers were dispatched to Fifth Street to investigate a domestic altercation. It was learned a brother and sister who live together had been having a verbal dispute for several days. When officers arrived the man was gone and no charges are sought at this time. Cpl. Sisney.
At 12:48 p.m. Dec. 30, Cpl. Powell responded to a location on Worley Drive to investigate an alleged theft. It was reported that, between 5:25 and 5:30 p.m. the night before, a woman entered the store, selected a pair of boots and left without paying for them. The incident is under investigation.
Cpl. Powell responded at 2:27 p.m. Dec. 30 to a location on Bill Virdon Boulevard regarding property damage. It was reported a side door to a storage shed was damaged when someone tried to gain entry within the previous 24 hours.
Officer Murrell reported at 3:58 p.m. Dec. 30 he took a report regarding runaway youths and allegations of possible verbal/emotional abuse directed at them. The children were returned to their respective legal guardians and no charges are pending at this time.
At 4:47 p.m. Dec. 30, Officer Whitsell took a report from a man who reported an assault. An investigation was conducted and charges are pending.
Officer Clark reported at 12:12 a.m. Dec. 31 officers were dispatched to Casey's on Gibson Avenue regarding a man trying to use a counterfeit $50 bill for payment. When officers arrived the man was no longer there and the counterfeit bill was seized for evidence. No charges at this time.
At 2:05 p.m. Dec. 31, Cpl. Stephens was dispatched to a business on Court Square regarding a report of shoplifting. It was determined two women stole items and were identified, located and ticketed on charges of shoplifting.
At 9:16 p.m. Dec. 31, Cpl. Wes Stuart reported he responded to a home on Hynes Street regarding a domestic assault and property damage. A probable cause statement has been submitted regarding domestic assault charges on behalf of two alleged victims and property damage.
At 12:55 a.m. Jan. 1, officers responded to Ranch House Bar and Grill to investigate an assault between two women. Each accused the other of assaulting her. No injuries were visible to either party and neither of them wished to pursue charges at the time. Officer Clark.
Officer Clark responded at 2:44 a.m. Jan. 1 to a home on Burke Avenue regarding an assault. An investigation was completed, but due to uncooperative victims no charges are sought at this time.
At 11:49 a.m. Jan. 1, a man with active city warrants was arrested and he is held in the city jail. Cpl. Stephens.
At 12:47 p.m. Jan. 1, a traffic stop was conducted on Broadway for an expired license plate. It was learned the driver's license had been suspended and she was arrested on the charge, booked and released with a citation. Cpl. Powell.
Officer Colter Reid responded at 3:42 p.m. Jan. 1 to a home on Fourth Street regarding a possible domestic altercation. It was determined the incident was not physical and a report was made for documentation purposes. No charges.
At 4:33 p.m. Jan. 1, a traffic stop was conducted on County Road 1770 for a stop sign violation. It was learned the driver had a revoked license and was ticketed on charges of violating a stop sign and driving while revoked. Officer McKemie.
Officer Reid reported at 5:29 p.m. Jan. 1 he conducted a traffic stop on Thornburgh Street and it was discovered a passenger had a Shannon County warrant. The passenger was taken into custody and taken to the Howell County Jail.
At 7:47 p.m. Jan. 1, Officer McKemie responded to a location on Ash Street regarding found property. The property was entered into evidence until the owner claims it.
At 9:30 p.m. Jan. 1 Officer Reid was dispatched to a home on Utah Street regarding a possible court order violation. No criminal charges are sought and a report was completed for documentation purposes.
Officer Conner Burnes reported at 9:48 a.m. Jan. 2 he was dispatched to a home on Lanton Road regarding a runaway youth. The case is under investigation.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 11:16 a.m. Jan. 2 he conducted a traffic stop on Jackson Street due to expired registration. The driver was ticketed on a charge of driving while suspended.
At 5:55 p.m. Jan. 2, a traffic stop was conducted for a stop sign violation on Missouri Avenue. The driver had an active warrant and was taken into custody. Officer McKemie.
A man reported at 8:21 p.m. Jan. 2 that $150 was stolen from him earlier that day. A possible suspect was identified and the case is under investigation. Officer Reid.
Officer McKemie reported at 10:02 p.m. Jan. 2 he responded to a home on Monks Street regarding an out-of-control woman. A report was taken for documentation purposes.
