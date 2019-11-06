CRIMINAL
Oct. 29
Dustin Strang, Mtn. Grove, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, possession of marijuana less than 10 grams and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
Jacob King, West Plains, possession of controlled substance, felony.
Oct. 30
Felicia D. Nungesser, Norwood, first degree burglary, first degree tampering with vehicle and possession of controlled substance, felony. Bound over.
Donavon McCleary, Mtn. Grove, third degree assault of special victim and resisting arrest, felonies. Bound over.
Richard Porter, Ava, unlawful use of weapon and possession of controlled substance, felonies. Bound over.
Timothy R. Parker, Mtn. Grove, first degree burglary, two counts of second degree domestic assault and resisting arrest, felonies. Bound over.
John A. Lewis, Mtn. Grove, possession of controlled substance, felony. Bound over.
Sherry Lee, Willow Springs, possession of controlled substance, felony. Bound over.
Dustin Rose, Mansfield, first degree statutory or attempted rape of person younger than 14 years old and second degree statutory sodomy, felonies. Bound over.
Oct. 31
Cody A. Franklin, Independence, two counts of first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action, felonies. Bound over.
Logan Donald Benson, Mansfield, possession of controlled substance.
