West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. ENE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.