Nov. 4
CRIMINAL
Larry George, Mtn. Home, Ark., second degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and resisting arrest, felonies.
Nov. 6
CRIMINAL
Jesse Dean Bremer, Duenweg, operate vehicle by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Christopher Jason Lynne, Wasola, operate vehicle by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Jessica Catherine Petty, Mtn. Home, Ark., operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
TRAFFIC
Jessica Catherine Petty, Mtn. Home, Ark., exceed speed limit by 16 to 19 mph, misdemeanor.
Joyce R. Day, Mooresville, N.C., exceed speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Richard Todd Lehmuhl, Theodosia, exceed speed limit by 20 to 25 mph, misdemeanor.
Lisa Jean Vest, Buffalo, exceed speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Victoria Dolores Lee Thome, Gainesville, exceed speed limit by 11 to 15 mph, misdemeanor.
Bridget Louise Zimmer, Noble, exceed speed limit by 6 to 10 mph, misdemeanor.
Jackie Dean Salisbury, Cabool, exceed speed limit by 6 to 10 mph, misdemeanor.
Robert Morrison Bales, Redmond, Ore., exceed speed limit by 6 to 10 mph, misdemeanor.
Nov. 8
CRIMINAL
Anthony S. Collins, Gainesville, first degree tampering with vehicle, felony.
Nathaniel Tracy Owen, Lee’s Summit, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
Blake Matthew Lynn, Lees Summit, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
Ashley Elena Licata, Lees Summit, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
