ARRESTS
Amanda Jean Branscum, 33, Leasburg, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She is held without bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Heather Anne Mangan, 32, K Highway, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Tuesday on Fifth Street on an Ozark County charge. She was held without bail and released to Ozark County authorities. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Arthur Lee Castle, 44, Willow Springs, was arrested at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the probation and parole office on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail or correctional facility and Willow Springs city charges of failure to appear. He is held on $9,023.50 bail. Deputy Logan Wake.
Nikki Lasha Redman, 29, Winona, was arrested at the Chillicothie Department of Corrections on charges of forgery. She is held on $17,500 bail. Deputy R.D. Reid.
TICKET
Anthony James Lee Moore, 17, Tecumseh, was ticketed at 4:25 p.m. Monday on County Road 7070 on a charge of speeding. Deputy Jared Peterman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.